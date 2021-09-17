KBC 13: Can you answer the Rs 12,50,000 question that made Dr Monica Gurupanchayan quit Amitabh Bachchan show?

The Amitabh Bachchan hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been a fan-favourite for years now and every time the show returns, it gets the audience involved in participating from home, be it on the SonyLIV app or just yelling out answers at the television screen. On Thursday’s episode, IAS aspirant Dr Monica Gurupanchayan managed to answer the questions until she won Rs 6,40,000 but the question for Rs 12,50,000 left her confused and she quit the show.

Monica had used all her lifelines so she had the option of risking her winnings and dropping down to Rs 3,20,000 or walking away with Rs 6,40,000 and she chose the latter. The question that made Monica quit the show was – Which of these planets is often referred to as an ‘Ice Giant’? The options were – Uranus, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars.

Monica was confused between Uranus and Saturn. After she quit the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked her to guess the correct answer and she chose Saturn, which was, in fact, the wrong answer.

The right answer was Uranus.

After Monica quit, the hooter went off. The remaining three contestants will not be able to participate in Friday’s game.

Earlier in the game, a former diplomat Manju Seth went home with Rs 40,000 after using up all her lifelines and being stumped by the Rs 80,000 question. She was supposed to name the author of The Autobiography of an Unknown Indian. The options were, Khushwant Singh, Raja Rao, Nirad C Chaudhuri and RK Narayan. The correct answer was Nirad C Chaudhuri.

The Shaandaar Shukravaar episode will witness Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Hockey player PR Sreejesh.