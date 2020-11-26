KBC 12’s third crorepati Anupa Das: People’s attitude towards me has changed for the better

Anupa Das won Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. (Photo: PR Handout)

On Wednesday, Anupa Das became the third contestant to take home Rs 1 crore from Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. She is also the third woman after Nazia Nasim and Mohita Sharma to achieve the feat in the latest season of the Amitabh Bachchan show.

Anupa Das, who hails from Jagdalpur, Bastar in Chattisgarh, is a teacher by profession. Big B was left highly impressed by the 42-year-old’s confidence, humility and zeal to win while on the hot seat. He even called her performance an “extraordinary” one.

Post her win, Das shared that she never dreamt of achieving this huge feat on KBC. She had been trying her luck for 20 years, and now being called a “crorepati” seemed unreal to her. “I am coming to terms with it. Being on the show has completely changed my life. People’s attitude towards me and every little thing around me has changed, for the better. I am actually at a loss of words to explain this indescribable feeling,” she said.

Anupa Das got emotional after winning Rs 1 crore. (Photo: PR) Anupa Das got emotional after winning Rs 1 crore. (Photo: PR)

On the episode, Anupa Das had opened up about her life. Having been divorced after just a month of marriage, she has been living with her parents. Her two younger sisters are married, and she claims that her brothers-in-law are more like siblings to her. Last year, Das faced a setback when her mother was diagnosed with stage three cancer. She moved along with her mother to Mumbai for treatment and now wants to utilise her prize money for the same.

Anupa Das said, “My family and I have had a really hard time as majority of the money was spent in hospitals. Now, all that I have is theirs. Everything that I have earned on the show is going to go towards supporting my family. By god’s grace, we finally have the resources to give my mother the best possible treatment.”

The teacher dedicated her win to her family, especially her parents. She shared that it was because of their unconditional love and support that she managed to reach the hot seat of KBC 12.

While Anupa Das couldn’t win the jackpot amount of Rs 7 crore, she guessed the right answer after quitting the game. However, Das doesn’t regret her decision as she felt that it would have been a huge risk to lose all that she won by taking a guess. “The question was based on sports, and since it’s not my strength, I did panic a little. One wrong answer would have taken away a huge sum, which we, as a family, need right now. Thus I decided to let it go. However, post the game, when Amit ji announced that I had chosen the correct answer, I was astounded. Nonetheless, I am very happy and proud of what I achieved on the show,” concluded the third crorepati of KBC 12.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 airs on Sony TV.

