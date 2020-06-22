KBC 12 reopens registration for SonyLIV users

Sony TV has not yet announced the launch date of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Sony TV has not yet announced the launch date of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

While the auditions of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is already underway, the makers have now decided to reopen registration. The same would be open only for SonyLIV users. The new set of questions would be announced from June 25 till July 3. Post the round, the selected contestants would be invited for a digital audition.

SonyLIV shared a video featuring host Amitabh Bachchan who announces the special window for registration. The caption of the video read, “Ek aakhri mauka! #KBC12 registration shuru honge phir ek baar 25th June raat 9 baje se sirf #SonyLIV users ke liye.”

In the video, Big B states, “The door which can change everything is usually always a big one. Be it the huge college gates or entry into a multinational company but I have recently discovered a tiny outlet that can change lives- the SonyLIV app that can make dreams come true. And on the other side of this door is the last chance to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. We are reopening the registration for SonyLIV users from June 25.”

Ek aakhri mauka! #KBC12 registration shuru honge phir ek baar 25th June raat 9 baje se sirf #SonyLIV users ke liye.@SrBachchan @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/Zk1gYbiuJy — sonyliv (@SonyLIV) June 21, 2020

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The audition has been quite a success this year, and the makers wanted to give a little extra something to SonyLIV’s loyal users. It would be a week of special registration for all those who missed the chance. Big B would be asking these questions like always but it would be only played on the app. We are hoping to get some deserving contestants for the next rounds through the same.”

The entire audition of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is being conducted digitally this year due to the lockdown. It has turned out to be boon for the makers as the selection process saw a massive growth compared to previous years. In a statement, SonyLIV earlier shared that it witnessed more than 3.1 crore initial audition entries, and a 42 percent jump in participation this year.

Creative guru Siddharth Basu under his production company Big Synergy launched Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 with superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The thespian, who made his TV debut with KBC, went on to make the show a historic success. KBC 12 would be his eleventh outing as the host. Time and again, the show has managed to top TRP charts and also touch hearts with the rags-to-riches stories of the contestants. Last season, the show saw four crorepatis- Sanoj Raj, Babita Tade, Gautam Kumar Jha and Ajeet Kumar.

