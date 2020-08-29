KBC 12 promo reveals theme of Amitabh Bachchan’s reality show

Amitabh Bachchan recently shot for KBC 12 promos in Mumbai

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is all set to hit television screens. On Saturday, Sony TV released the first promo of the upcoming season. The theme for this year is ‘setback ka jawaab comeback se do’.

The promo features host Amitabh Bachchan with a contestant on the hot seat. As the latter celebrates winning Rs 1000, Big B questions him why the small amount is making him excited. The contestant goes on to share how he started his business with a meagre amount of Rs 500, and went on to build a Rs 10 crore empire. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, he lost it all. And now that he is starting with double the amount, there would be no stopping him.

Lauding the young man’s confidence, host Bachchan mentions that it’s true how once can overcome all setbacks with comebacks. He also reveals that KBC 12 will be back soon.

In a statement, Amit Raisinghani, Head — Business Planning and Communication, Sony Entertainment Television, said, “KBC celebrates the achievements of people irrespective of how small or big the achievements are. The campaign this year has been driven by people’s determination to turn adverse circumstances in their favour and move ahead in life. It’s always a pleasure to work with Nitesh Tiwari, who exactly knows the pulse of the situation, and creates impactful ad films for KBC. We hope, like in past, this campaign resonates strongly with our audience.”

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari shot the KBC 12 promo video with Amitabh Bachchan. The Bollywood megastar, who recently recovered from Covid-19, took to his blog to share the experience of being back on a set. Mentioning that the shoot was completed, following strict safety protocols, he wrote, “its a sea of limited BLUE on set .. quiet .. conscious .. each delegated work routine .. precautions , systems , distanced masks , sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show .. but what shall the World look like after this dread Vid19 ..”

The thespian also shared several photos on his blog and revealed his new bearded look. He also shared that he has changed his glasses, which according to his team is quite ‘cool’.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that work on the KBC 12 set is currently underway. Shoots for the episode will only begin next month as the makers are still working on the format, taking into consideration the new protocols. Also, this season, for the first time, the entire audition process was done digitally. And as per the makers, the participation has been record-breaking.

