KBC 11: The question that prevented Sanoj Raj from winning Rs 7 crore

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 got its first crorepati in Sanoj Raj. He emerged as the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

However, he couldn’t win the top prize of Rs 7 crore as he quit the show upon hearing the sixteenth and final question of the game show.

The 7 crore question was ‘Who was the Indian bowler off whom Australian legend Don Bradman got a single to reach his 100th first class century?’ The four options given to Sanoj were Baqa Jilani, Commandur Rangachari, Gogumal Kishenchand and Kanwar Rai Singh. The correct answer was Gogumal Kishenchand.

Sanoj, who is an IAS aspirant, told indianexpress.com in an interview that he had a great time on the show.

“It was a great time on the game show. I also managed to earn a good amount and am so excited to become the first crorepati of the season. KBC is a show that I have followed for a long time. When I would correctly answer questions asked on the show, I would calculate that I could have won so much money (laughs). That’s how I decided to try my luck as soon as I turned 18. After a long wait, I managed to clear the audition. It has been a long journey,” the contestant said.

KBC 11 airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.