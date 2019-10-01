KBC 11: The 1,60,000 question that made Mustafa Pardawala leave Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Mustafa Pardawala, the first contestant on Monday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, quit the game after answering eight questions correctly. He took home Rs 80,000.

Advertising

Mustafa made it to the hot seat after answering the fastest finger first round question in 6 seconds. From there, the businessman from Dombivali played a cautious game and used his lifelines rather than hazard a guess.

Mustafa uses up his last lifeline of Ask The Expert and @richaanirudh is here for help #KBC11 @SrBachchan — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 30, 2019

By the time Mustafa Pardawala reached the ninth question worth Rs 1,60,000, he had expended his lifelines. The question that put Mustafa in a fix was “Where is the National Gandhi Museum located in Delhi”. The options provided were Raj Ghat, Vijay Ghat, Kisan Ghat, and Teen Murti Bhavan. The correct answer was Raj Ghat.

Mustafa opted to leave the show at this point because he wasn’t certain whether his choice was correct. Host Amitabh Bachchan asked him to guess an answer anyway and he ended up making the correct choice.

Also Read | The 50-lakh question that made Usha Yadav quit

On this season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, two contestants have won Rs 1 crore so far – Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade. Currently, Shivani Dhingra, a homemaker from Rishikesh, is on the hot seat with two lifelines left and eight questions answered.