KBC 11: The Rs 7 crore question that made Gautam Kumar Jha quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

On Wednesday, Gautam Kumar Jha won Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The contestant from West Bengal, who is an IAS aspirant, won Rs 1 crore and along the way, he used all his lifelines.

Gautam quit the game when he was confronted with the question of Rs 7 crore. The question was – What was the name of all the three soccer clubs set up with the help of Mahatama Gandhi in the early 20th century at Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg? The options were – Truth Seekers, Non – Violents, Passive Resisters, Non co-operators.

Gautam quit the game as he was not sure about the answer. Upon quitting Big B asked the contestant to guess the right answer. Gautam guessed Truth Seekers which was, in fact, the wrong answer. The right answer was Passive Resisters.

Gautam Kumar Jha played wonderfully through the game and became the third crorepati of the season. Before him, Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade have already become crorepatis on this season of KBC.