KBC 11 contestant Noopur Chauhan: Happy to have won respect on the show

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh’s Noopur Chauhan took home the prize money of Rs 12,50,000 from Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The tuition teacher shared her ordeal with host Amitabh Bachchan of how she was declared dead when she was born, and thrown in a dustbin. Although her family managed to revive her, the right side of her body remains paralysed. But her disability did not deter her from making her way to the hot seat.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com Noopur shared, “I tried hard through the entire week but since I type from my left hand, it was difficult for me to clear the fastest finger first round. In the last chance, I was the only one who gave the right answer. All I wanted was that I end my KBC journey by answering the question correctly and I couldn’t believe my luck that I was there on the hot seat finally with Big B.”

When asked what gave her more happiness- reaching the hot seat or winning a big amount, the 29-year-old shared, “Definitely being on the hot seat. I knew if I manage to reach there, my knowledge will help me in the game. I have always been a KBC fan but never tried to audition as I feared my speed will not let me go ahead in the game. This time I was adamant. And when I got selected, I would spend days practicing the fastest finger through various apps. The team of KBC also encouraged me once I reached the set. It was also their support that I could finally fulfill my dreams.”

Talking about the reaction back home, Noopur said, “More than the prize money, I am happy that I could win the respect of people. I have always maintained that I do not want sympathy. I have always desired respect, and now that people are giving me that, I couldn’t be happier. Since I take classes, there were many parents who felt I was not fit to teach their kids. But after the show, most of them are eager that they get their kids admitted to my class.”

When asked about her interaction with host Amitabh Bachchan, the teacher said, “Praising him would be like lighting a lamp in front of the sun. Everyone knows about his magnitude and charming personality. But I was left amazed seeing his warmth. He is such a down-to-earth person and made me really comfortable. It was a life-changing moment for me to just interact with him.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.