KBC 11 contestant Nitin Kumar Patwa: I could have done better in the game show

On Tuesday, Nitin Kumar Patwa won Rs 3,20,000 on Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The B.Tech graduate shared KBC was the first show that he watched when his family got a colour television.

Advertising

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Patwa said, “I couldn’t believe my luck that I was on KBC. Only after watching myself on TV did I realise that I had indeed met Amit sir. It was such a great experience.”

The young shopkeeper had an interesting story to share about how he got selected for KBC. “Although I have been following the show for a long time, I have been trying to audition only from the last couple of years. This year, I was watching Crime Patrol on Sony TV but as it was time for me to go to the shop, I downloaded the SonyLIV app so that I could watch the climax on my way. The app was showing it was the last day to register for KBC 11 and so I decided to go for it. And as luck would have it, I got selected.”

Nitin Kumar Patwa is among the few KBC contestants who got a helping hand from host Big B.

Advertising

Sharing more about the incident, the Jabalpur resident said, “Amit sir was really impressed by my speed on the fastest finger first round. And when he saw the makeup team struggling with my hair, he came up to me and started styling it. The entire studio erupted in cheers and honestly, I got dazed. I thought I won’t be able to play now.”

When asked if he is happy with his performance and prize money of Rs 3,20,000, Nitin Kumar Patwa said, “Of course, any amount is good amount but knowing the kind of knowledge I have, I was slightly disappointed. I think I could have done better there. But then, being on the platform and interacting with the superstar is a lifetime experience that can never be calculated monetarily.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 airs Monday-Friday on Sony TV.