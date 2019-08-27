KBC 11 contestant Charna Gupta: My experience on the show was priceless

Madhya Pradesh’s Charna Gupta managed to win big on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The labour inspector on Monday won Rs 50 lakh on the Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Gupta shared that her family was overjoyed seeing her on the hot seat.

“I was in my hometown and we put a projector so that we could all watch the show together. I have always wanted to be on KBC but never thought I would be lucky enough. I can’t express in words how excited I and my entire family are. Seeing them so happy also fills my heart with gratitude,” she shared.

When asked about her experience meeting Amitabh Bachchan, Charna Gupta said, “I will not be able to stop talking about him. My maternal grandfather was his fan, and I always felt they look a little similar. When I saw Amitji on the set for the first time, I felt I was in a dream. It was unbelievable. He is the true superstar of the millennium and a heritage for our country. And as much as he is popular, he has no air around him. I keep telling my family how he was more handsome in real life than he looks on screen.”

The labour inspector became the first contestant this season to reach the crore mark. However, she had to quit the game as she did not know the answer to the question. She said, “I really believe in luck and that was not meant to happen. Also, being on KBC, sitting across Big B and interacting with them was a bigger moment for me. The money, of course, is important as it will help me and my family’s future but what I got is priceless.”

When asked how she plans to spend her prize money, Charna Gupta said, “I am deeply rooted and having watched poverty at close quarters, working in the labour department, I want to contribute to social causes. Also, there are many relatives who are not economically strong and I would want to help by either providing education to the girls in the family and even get them married. I have always wanted to empower and uplift the specially-abled kids, since I have seen my mother struggle all through her life.”

