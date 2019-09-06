KBC 11 contestant Abhishek Dubey: The show helped me regain my confidence

On Thursday, Abhishek Dubey won Rs 25 lakh on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The Zoology student from Varanasi impressed Big B with his knowledge, and also got the host to talk about the importance of mental illness awareness. Abhishek shared that he would use his prize money for his education and to also buy a house for his mother.

Talking about his KBC experience, Dubey, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It was a dream come true moment for me. Even as a kid, I have loved the show. I really enjoyed giving answers to the questions on the show. And when I got a chance to sit on the hot seat and play the game, I couldn’t believe my luck.”

On the show, the 19-year-old opened up about how he suffered from depression after not being able to get through his dream college. Sharing that being on the game show helped him overcome his lack of confidence, Abhishek Dubey said, “I was on medication for a long time. I had no confidence in myself and felt worthless and hopeless. I was even guilty of wasting my parents’ money. But when I managed to clear the first round of KBC, I found a new ray of hope in life. And as I crossed every stage, I also regained my confidence. The show has managed to give me back my self-worth.”

Sharing more about his parents’ reaction, the young man said, “I couldn’t get a good rank in NEET, and that stalled my admission in a good college. Like most Indian parents, mine too felt bad about it. They took it upon their pride that their kid couldn’t get through. I could feel their disappointment and that developed into anger and guilt. There was an unsaid distance between us. When I cracked the KBC audition, I did not tell anyone. Only after the final call, I told my family who were initially very shocked. But now they are proud of me and I feel everything has become normal again.”

Abhishek Dubey, who is a fan of host Amitabh Bachchan, couldn’t hold his excitement while talking about the superstar. He said, “I cannot express in words my excitement of meeting him. My mother is also a huge fan and we both would watch all his films on TV. Also, since my mom is from Allahabad, she would ask me to address him as mama and even learn from him. When I saw him in front of my eyes, I was speechless and couldn’t believe my luck. Only after watching the episode, did it sink in that I had indeed sat opposite him on the hot seat.”

Dubey has interestingly also gotten admission in Kirori Mal College, from where Big B passed out. “I told him that I wanted to go to the same college as him. While I pursue my graduation, I want to also focus on civil service as I feel I can do well in that field. I also have an out-of-box idea of having a chat show, someday. Let’s see how it all pans out.”