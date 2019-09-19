KBC 11 crorepati Babita Tade: I want to build a Shiv Mandir

Babita Tade on Thursday emerged as the second crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11. The mid-day meal cook from Amravati impressed host Amitabh Bachchan with her simplicity and composure. The graduate shared that she earns Rs 1500 per month from her job but seeing the kids’ happiness after having her cooked meal, makes up for everything.

After the show, Babita interacted exclusively with indianexpress.com. The KBC 11 winner shared, “It was a lovely experience being on the show. I knew that if I reach the hot seat, I would win some amount but never thought that I would win a crore. The family is ecstatic.”

The crorepati had shared with host Amitabh Bachchan that she wants to buy a mobile with her prize money, as the whole family shares the same phone. When asked the reason for the same, she said, “I have been wanting to be on KBC for a long time. Last year, I managed to register and even got a call from the team. But before I could proceed, the phone got damaged. When we switched it on after repairing, I saw that it had missed calls from the KBC team. My heart broke as I knew I lost my chance. I would never want to face the same situation again, and so wanted a phone for myself.”

Talking further about her preparation for this season, the 40-year-old said, “After what happened last year, I was keeping low this time. My family was also surprised why I wasn’t showing any interest in the registration. But the moment the first question was screened on television, I got my son to download SonyLIV app so that I could participate in the season. I was overjoyed when I received the call from the team. And while I did not have much time, I did focus and studied a bit about current and international affairs.”

While Babita Tade was all calm and composed during the game, we asked her what was going on in her mind as she waited for her turn during the fastest finger first round. “I have never touched a computer and am not very familiar with phones also. I knew it would be tough and I might just have to go home without clearing the round. I was patient on the first day but was really disappointed the next day. But seeing the energy of the KBC team, it motivated me, and I could finally go up on the hot seat on the third day. My family also had confidence in me that I would do well but not even in my dreams did we think I would win a crore.”

As seen on the show, the Amravati resident cooks mid-day meals for 450 kids every day at the Panchphulla Bai School. The students fondly call her Khichdi Kaku, and finding the name quite sweet, host Big B also started addressing Babita as Kaku. Sharing her experience of meeting the Shahenshah of Bollywood, she said, “He is such a big star yet is so humble and lovable towards everyone around him. He shows respect to others, making people love him so much. My father adored Amitabh Bachchan, and if he was alive, he would have felt more proud of me sitting opposite him on the game than winning 1 crore.”

As Babita Tade mentioned 1 crore, we asked her how she felt after it was announced that she had answered the 1 crore question correctly. Babita said, “More than anything, I felt content. I was satisfied that all the hardships I faced to reach this place has borne fruit. With the money, I want to build a Shivalaya and then save enough for my kids’ future. I also want to aide the students in my school. I want to get a water filter and also build a kitchen shed as they have a hard time eating during the rains.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.