KBC 11: Toughest ten questions that made contestants quit the Amitabh Bachchan show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 continues to interest the viewers in its 11th season and so far, the Amitabh Bachchan show has seen three crorepatis. The format of KBC is essentially the same one that we first saw 19 years ago, with only a few tweaks. The questions that Big B asks on the show generate curiosity among the viewers as they also play the game via Sony LIV’s Play Along feature.

This year, the ten most prized questions that have led contestants to quit the show are listed below.

1. Gautam Kumar Jha – 7 crore question

The third crorepati of the season, Gautam Kumar Jha had to answer this to win 7 crore. He quit the game and walked away with Rs 1 crore. He was asked, ‘What was the name of all the three soccer clubs set up with the help of Mahatama Gandhi in the early 20th century at Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg?’ The options were – ‘Truth Seekers, Non – Violents, Passive Resisters, Non co-operators.’ The right answer was Passive Resisters.

2. Babita Tade – 7 crore question

The second crorepati of KBC 11, Babita Tade quit the game on the 16th question. Even though she knew the right answer, Babita quit because she did not want to take a risk. She was asked, ‘Which of these states has had the most number of its governors become presidents of India?’ The options were – ‘Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.’ Bihar was the correct answer.

3. Sanoj Raj – 7 crore question

Sanoj Raj became the first crorepati of the season but he quit the show when he was confronted with the Rs 7 crore question. He was asked, ‘Who was the Indian bowler off whom Australian legend Don Bradman got a single to reach his 100th first class century?’ The four options were – ‘Baqa Jilani, Commandur Rangachari, Gogumal Kishenchand and Kanwar Rai Singh.’ The correct answer was Gogumal Kishenchand.

4. Diwya Adlakha – 50 lakh question

Diwya Adlakha walked away with Rs 25 lakh on KBC 11. The Rs 50 lakh question that was presented to her read, ‘Which of these Mughal structures was known by the name ‘Rauza-i-Munawwara?’ The four options were ‘Shalimar Bagh, Chini Ka Rauza, Humayun’s Tomb and Taj Mahal.’ The correct answer was Taj Mahal.

5. Usha Yadav – 50 lakh question

Usha Yadav quit the game when she was presented with the 14th question. The question read, ‘In mythology, what was the name of Hiranyakashipu’s wife and Prahlad’s mother?’ The options given were ‘Kapinjala, Kayadhu, Kamalakshi and Kaushiki.’ The correct answer was Kayadhu.

6. Akhilesh Kumar – 25 lakh question

Akhilesh Kumar walked away with Rs 12,50,000. The question for Rs 25 lakh read, ‘After which historical or mythological figure did Sri Lanka name its first satellite?’ The options were – ‘Kuber, Buddha, Vibhishana, Ravana.’ The correct answer was Ravana.

7. Nimita Raut – 25 lakh question

Nimita Raut played wonderfully and won rs 12,50,000 on KBC 11. She quit the game when confronted with rs 25 lakh question which read, Since its inception, which category of the Nobel Prize has been awarded every single year? The options were–Chemistry, Physics, Peace and Economics. The correct answer was Economics.

8. Sunny Prajapati – 25 lakh question

Sunny Prajapati quit the game show when he was presented the question for Rs 25 lakh. The question was, ‘Which Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha went on to become president of India?’ The options were – ‘Varahagiri Venkata Giri, Pratibha Patil, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Dayal Sharma.’ The correct answer was Pratibha Patil.

9. Madhuri Asati – 25 lakh question

Madhuri quit the show after she won Rs 12,50,000. The question for Rs 25 lakh read, ‘Who was the first Indian director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, the brainchild of Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata?’ The options were – ‘Dorabji Tata, CV Raman, Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Satish Dhawan.’ The correct answer was CV Raman.

10. Sangeeta Kumari – 25 lakh question

Sangeeta Kumari quit the game show when she was presented the question for Rs 25 lakh. The question read,’ Which of these scientists does not have a chemical element on the periodic table named after him?’ The options were – ‘Albert Einstein, Alfred Nobel, Thomas Edison, Enrico Fermi.’ The correct answer was Thomas Edison.