KBC 10 September 28 episode LIVE UPDATES: Female Indian Navy members at the hot seat

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.
In the show, host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan asks a bunch of multiple-choice questions to the contestants, testing their general awareness and knowledge about the world. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.
Vartika and Payal win Rs 40,000 with the help of the Jodidar lifeline
Vartika and Payal answer the sixth question correctly, and win Rs 20,000.
Vartika and Payal answer the fifth question correctly, and win Rs 10,000.
Vartika and Payal have replaced Swati and Vijaya.
Swati and Vijaya Devi answered the second and third questions correctly, and have won Rs 3000.
Swati and Vijaya answered the second question correctly, and have won Rs 2000.
Swati and Vijaya Devi answered the first question correctly, and have won Rs 1000.
Lieutenant Commander Swati P and Lieutenant Shougrakpam Vijaya Devi, two among the Indian Navy team that circumnavigated the globe, have begun playing the Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Amitabh Bachchan has invited the Indian Navy’s all-woman team that circumnavigated the globe to the KBC studio. The team had set sail last year from Goa and returned in May this year.
Kaushik Chakraborty has quit the game and will take Rs 6,40,000 home.
Kaushik Chakraborty answers the eleventh question correctly, and wins Rs 6,40,000
Kaushik Chakraborty answers the tenth question correctly, and wins Rs 3,20,000
Kaushik Chakraborty has taken the Jodidar lifeline for the tenth question. He has now exhausted all his lifelines.
Kaushik Chakraborty answers the ninth question correctly, and wins Rs 1,60,000
Kaushik Chakraborty answers the eighth question correctly, and wins Rs 80,000
Kaushik Chakraborty answers the seventh question correctly using the Expert Advice lifeline, and wins Rs 40,000.
Kaushik Chakraborty answers the sixth question correctly, and wins Rs 20,000.
Kaushik Chakraborty answers the fifth question correctly, and wins Rs 10,000.
Kaushik Chakraborty answers the fourth question correctly after using two lifelines, and wins Rs 5000.
Kaushik Chakraborty has taken one more lifeline, this time Audience Poll for the fourth question.
Kaushik Chakraborty has chosen the 50-50 lifeline for the fourth question.
Kaushik Chakraborty answers the third question correctly, winning Rs 3000.
Kaushik Chakraborty answers the second question correctly, winning Rs 2000.
Kaushik Chakraborty answers the first question correctly, winning Rs 1000.
Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of the game to Kaushik Chakraborty