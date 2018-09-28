Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Live now

KBC 10 September 28 episode LIVE UPDATES: Female Indian Navy members at the hot seat

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The audience at home can now participate in KBC 10 via the KBC Play Along feature on Sony Liv app.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2018 10:26:46 pm
kbc 10 with amitabh bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm on Sony TV

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.

In the show, host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan asks a bunch of multiple-choice questions to the contestants, testing their general awareness and knowledge about the world. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

22:26 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Vartika and Payal take the Jodidar lifeline, Rs 40,000

Vartika and Payal win Rs 40,000 with the help of the Jodidar lifeline

22:21 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Vartika and Payal win Rs 20,000

Vartika and Payal answer the sixth question correctly, and win Rs 20,000.

22:19 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Vartika and Payal win Rs 10,000

Vartika and Payal answer the fifth question correctly, and win Rs 10,000.

22:19 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi and Lieutenant Payal Gupta at the hot seat

Vartika and Payal have replaced Swati and Vijaya.

22:09 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Swati and Vijaya Devi win Rs 3000

Swati and Vijaya Devi answered the second and third questions correctly, and have won Rs 3000.

22:08 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Swati and Vijaya win Rs 2000

Swati and Vijaya answered the second question correctly, and have won Rs 2000.

22:06 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Swati and Vijaya Devi win Rs 1000

Swati and Vijaya Devi answered the first question correctly, and have won Rs 1000.

22:05 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Lieutenant Commander Swati P and Lieutenant Shougrakpam Vijaya Devi have joined Amitabh Bachchan at the hot seat

Lieutenant Commander Swati P and Lieutenant Shougrakpam Vijaya Devi, two among the Indian Navy team that circumnavigated the globe, have begun playing the Kaun Banega Crorepati.

21:58 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan honours the Indian Navy’s all-woman team that circumnavigated the globe

Amitabh Bachchan has invited the Indian Navy’s all-woman team that circumnavigated the globe to the KBC studio. The team had set sail last year from Goa and returned in May this year.

21:39 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty has quit the game

Kaushik Chakraborty has quit the game and will take Rs 6,40,000 home.

21:36 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty wins Rs 6,40,000

Kaushik Chakraborty answers the eleventh question correctly, and wins Rs 6,40,000

21:32 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty wins Rs 3,20,000

Kaushik Chakraborty answers the tenth question correctly, and wins Rs 3,20,000

21:31 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty takes the Jodidar lifeline

Kaushik Chakraborty has taken the Jodidar lifeline for the tenth question. He has now exhausted all his lifelines.

21:29 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty wins Rs 1,60,000

Kaushik Chakraborty answers the ninth question correctly, and wins Rs 1,60,000

21:19 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty wins Rs 80,000

Kaushik Chakraborty answers the eighth question correctly, and wins Rs 80,000

21:18 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty takes the Expert Advice lifeline, and wins Rs 40,000

Kaushik Chakraborty answers the seventh question correctly using the Expert Advice lifeline, and wins Rs 40,000.

21:15 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty wins Rs 20,000

Kaushik Chakraborty answers the sixth question correctly, and wins Rs 20,000.

21:14 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty wins Rs 10,000

Kaushik Chakraborty answers the fifth question correctly, and wins Rs 10,000.

21:13 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty wins Rs 5000

Kaushik Chakraborty answers the fourth question correctly after using two lifelines, and wins Rs 5000.

21:12 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty takes the Audience Poll lifeline

Kaushik Chakraborty has taken one more lifeline, this time Audience Poll for the fourth question.

21:12 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty takes the 50-50 lifeline

Kaushik Chakraborty has chosen the 50-50 lifeline for the fourth question.

21:10 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty wins Rs 3000

Kaushik Chakraborty answers the third question correctly, winning Rs 3000.

21:10 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty wins Rs 2000

Kaushik Chakraborty answers the second question correctly, winning Rs 2000.

21:09 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Kaushik Chakraborty wins Rs 1000

Kaushik Chakraborty answers the first question correctly, winning Rs 1000.

21:05 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan explains the game

Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of the game to Kaushik Chakraborty

Kritika Rani took home Rs 6,40,000 on Thursday's episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

