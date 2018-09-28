KBC 10 September 28 episode LIVE UPDATES: Female Indian Navy members at the hot seat

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm on Sony TV Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm on Sony TV

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.

Also Read | KBC 10 September 27 episode highlights

In the show, host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan asks a bunch of multiple-choice questions to the contestants, testing their general awareness and knowledge about the world. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.