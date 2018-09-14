Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Live now

KBC 10 September 14 episode LIVE UPDATES: Sonali Dhudal is on a roll

KBC 10 September 14 episode live updates: KBC 10 airs on Sony TV from Monday-Friday at 9 pm. Audience at home can play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2018 9:47:55 pm
KBC 10 KBC airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.

Also Read | KBC 10 September 13 episode highlights and Participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 with KBC Play Along

KBC 10 features host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple-choice questions at the contestants and if answered correctly, they can take home up to Rs 7 crore.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

21:45 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Sonali wins Rs 640000

Sonali Dhudal from Maharashtra answers the 11th question correctly.

21:41 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Sonali wins Rs 320000

Sonali Dhudal from Maharashtra answers the 10th question correctly.

21:39 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Sonali wins Rs 160000

Sonali Dhudal from Maharashtra answers the ninth question correctly.

21:36 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Sonali wins Rs 80000

Sonali Dhudal from Maharashtra answers the eighth question correctly.

21:35 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Sonali wins Rs 40000

Sonali Dhudal from Maharashtra answers the seventh question correctly.

21:22 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Sonali wins Rs 20000

Sonali Dhudal from Maharashtra answers the sixth question correctly with 50-50 lifeline.

21:20 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Sonali wins Rs 10000

Sonali Dhudal from Maharashtra answers the fifth question correctly.

21:17 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Sonali wins Rs 5000

Sonali Dhudal from Maharashtra answers the fourth question correctly.

21:15 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Sonali wins Rs 3000

Sonali Dhudal from Maharashtra answers the third question correctly with the Expert Advice lifeline.

21:12 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Sonali wins Rs 2000

Sonali Dhudal from Maharashtra answers the second question correctly with the Audience Poll lifeline.

21:12 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Sonali wins Rs 1000

Sonali answers the first question correctly.

21:05 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Sonali is on the hot seat

Amitabh Bachchan kicks off Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 with Sonali Dhudal from Maharashtra on the hot seat.

20:58 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

Jharkhand resident Shyam Raj won Rs 12,50,000 on Thursday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd