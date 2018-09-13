KBC 10 September 13 episode LIVE UPDATES: Shyam Raj is on a roll

KBC airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. KBC airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.

Also Read | KBC 10 September 12 episode highlights and Participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 with KBC Play Along

KBC 10 features host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple-choice questions at the contestants and if answered correctly, they can take home up to Rs 7 crore.