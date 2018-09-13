Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Live now

KBC 10 September 13 episode LIVE UPDATES: Shyam Raj is on a roll

KBC 10 Sep 13 live updates: KBC 10 airs on Sony TV from Monday-Friday at 9 pm. Audience at home can play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: September 13, 2018 10:00:59 pm
Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.

KBC 10 features host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple-choice questions at the contestants and if answered correctly, they can take home up to Rs 7 crore.

Live Blog

21:51 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Shyam wins Rs 3,20,000

Shyam Raj answers the 10th question correctly.

21:50 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Shyam wins Rs 1,60,000

Shyam Raj answers the ninth question correctly with the help of Jodidaar and 50-50 lifeline.

21:37 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Shyam wins Rs 80,000

Shyam Raj answers the eighth question correctly.

21:36 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Shyam wins Rs 40,000

Shyam Raj answers the seventh question correctly.

21:34 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Shyam’s romantic side

A short clip is played to show Shyam Raj’s romantic side. Amitabh Bachchan asks him about his love life and how he got married at a young age.

21:24 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Big B fat-shames Shyam, and then shares fitness tips

After winning Rs 20,000. Amitabh Bachchan suggests Shyam Raj to control his weight. His wife complains to Big B about his weight. The Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 host gives some tips to Shyam on how to stay fit.

21:20 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Big B is the God of the film industry, says Shyam

In the fifth question, Sachin Tendulkar’s photo is shown. Shyam Raj says Sachin Tendulkar is the God on the cricket field and Amitabh Bachchan is the God of the film industry.

21:18 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Shyam wins Rs 20000

Shyam Raj answers the sixth question correctly.

21:18 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Shyam wins Rs 10000

Shyam Raj answers the fifth question correctly.

21:14 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Shyam wins Rs 5000

Shyam Raj answers the fourth question correctly.

21:13 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Shyam wins Rs 3000

Shyam Raj answers the third question correctly.

21:12 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Shyam wins Rs 2000

Shyam Raj answers the second question correctly.

21:10 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Shyam wins Rs 1000

Shyam Raj answers the first question correctly.

21:10 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Big B explains KBC 10 rules

Shyam Raj tells Amitabh Bachchan how he struggled in his life. Big B explains the rules of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 and welcomes his friend as his jodidaar on the show.

21:03 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Shyam is on the hot seat

Host Amitabh Bachchan kicks off Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 with Shyam Raj from Jharkhand on the hot seat.

20:52 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

Gujarat resident Sandeep Savaliya won Rs 250000 on Wednesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

