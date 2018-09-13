KBC 10 September 13 episode LIVE UPDATES: Shyam Raj is on a roll

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.
Also Read | KBC 10 September 12 episode highlights and Participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 with KBC Play Along
KBC 10 features host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple-choice questions at the contestants and if answered correctly, they can take home up to Rs 7 crore.
Shyam Raj answers the 10th question correctly.
Shyam Raj answers the ninth question correctly with the help of Jodidaar and 50-50 lifeline.
Shyam Raj answers the eighth question correctly.
Shyam Raj answers the seventh question correctly.
A short clip is played to show Shyam Raj’s romantic side. Amitabh Bachchan asks him about his love life and how he got married at a young age.
After winning Rs 20,000. Amitabh Bachchan suggests Shyam Raj to control his weight. His wife complains to Big B about his weight. The Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 host gives some tips to Shyam on how to stay fit.
In the fifth question, Sachin Tendulkar’s photo is shown. Shyam Raj says Sachin Tendulkar is the God on the cricket field and Amitabh Bachchan is the God of the film industry.
Shyam Raj answers the sixth question correctly.
Shyam Raj answers the fifth question correctly.
Shyam Raj answers the fourth question correctly.
Shyam Raj answers the third question correctly.
Shyam Raj answers the second question correctly.
Shyam Raj answers the first question correctly.
Shyam Raj tells Amitabh Bachchan how he struggled in his life. Big B explains the rules of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 and welcomes his friend as his jodidaar on the show.
Host Amitabh Bachchan kicks off Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 with Shyam Raj from Jharkhand on the hot seat.