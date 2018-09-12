Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
KBC 10 September 12 episode LIVE UPDATES: Sandeep wins Rs 25 lakh

KBC 10 airs on Sony TV from Monday-Friday at 9 pm.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: September 12, 2018 10:06:17 pm
kbc 10 live updates KBC airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.

KBC 10 features host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple-choice questions at the contestants and if answered correctly, they can take home up to Rs 7 crore.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

22:05 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep quits

Sandeep decides to quit and takes home Rs 25,00,00.

22:04 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep uses his last helpline

The question is for Rs 50,00,00. The question is, "According to the Mahabharat, who was the father of Chitrasena, Vrishasena and Satyasena?" Sandeep takes his last helpline 'Jodidaar'.

22:01 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep wins Rs 25,00,000

Pankaj Pachauri suggests the answer, Pandit Vanshidhar Shukla. Sandeep chooses to go ahead with the same and wins Rs 25,00,000.

21:58 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep takes his third helpline

Next question is, "Who wrote the patriotic song 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja?" Sandeep takes the helpline 'Ask the Expert'.

21:56 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep's next answer could make him win big

Sandeep will next answer the question to win Rs 25 Lakh.

21:48 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Anuradha wishes Sandeep all the luck

Amitabh Bachchan connects Sandeep to his wife Anuradha through a phone call. He shares how much he has won and she wishes him all the best.

21:46 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep's wife expresses her love

A short video clip is being aired where Sandeep's wife is wishing him all the best. 

21:44 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep shares his dreams with KBC host Amitabh Bachchan

Sandeep shares that he has had the same dream for 20 days where he is about to win Rs 7 crore. 

21:43 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep continues to impress Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is really impressed with Sandeep's knowledge.

21:41 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep wins Rs 12,50,000

Sandeep attempts to answer the question to win Rs 12,50,000 and he answers correctly.

21:29 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep uses his second lifeline

To answer the question to win Rs 6,40,000 Sandeep used the 50:50 lifeline. He answered correctly.

21:25 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep wins Rs 3,20,000

For Rs 3,20,00, Sandeep has to answer 'Which of these viruses takes its name from a place in Malaysia?' And he answers correctly. The right answer is Nipah.

21:19 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan is enjoying Sandeep's company

Amitabh Bachchan is really enjoying the company of Sandeep. Sandeep is telling the story of how he got married.

21:13 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep crosses the first 'padao'

Sandeep has now won Rs 10,000 as he answered the first five questions correctly.

21:10 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Pankaj Pachauri is the expert today

Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Pankaj Pachauri as the expert.

21:05 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Sandeep continues to be on the hot seat

Yesterday's contestant Sandeep is on the hot seat. He shares that he wants to help his village through his winnings.

21:01 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
KBC episode begins

Amitabh Bachchan begins the new episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

20:51 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Here's a preview of tonight's episode of KBC 10

Bhubaneswar resident Rabindra Kumar Acharya won Rs 1,60,000 on Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. Talking about his win, Rabindra said, “Since I am so interested in gaining knowledge, I wanted to challenge myself on KBC. I just wish that I could win more."

