KBC 10 September 12 episode LIVE UPDATES: Sandeep wins Rs 25 lakh

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.
KBC 10 features host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple-choice questions at the contestants and if answered correctly, they can take home up to Rs 7 crore.
Sandeep decides to quit and takes home Rs 25,00,00.
The question is for Rs 50,00,00. The question is, "According to the Mahabharat, who was the father of Chitrasena, Vrishasena and Satyasena?" Sandeep takes his last helpline 'Jodidaar'.
Pankaj Pachauri suggests the answer, Pandit Vanshidhar Shukla. Sandeep chooses to go ahead with the same and wins Rs 25,00,000.
Next question is, "Who wrote the patriotic song 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja?" Sandeep takes the helpline 'Ask the Expert'.
Sandeep will next answer the question to win Rs 25 Lakh.
Amitabh Bachchan connects Sandeep to his wife Anuradha through a phone call. He shares how much he has won and she wishes him all the best.
A short video clip is being aired where Sandeep's wife is wishing him all the best.
Sandeep shares that he has had the same dream for 20 days where he is about to win Rs 7 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan is really impressed with Sandeep's knowledge.
Sandeep attempts to answer the question to win Rs 12,50,000 and he answers correctly.
To answer the question to win Rs 6,40,000 Sandeep used the 50:50 lifeline. He answered correctly.
For Rs 3,20,00, Sandeep has to answer 'Which of these viruses takes its name from a place in Malaysia?' And he answers correctly. The right answer is Nipah.
Amitabh Bachchan is really enjoying the company of Sandeep. Sandeep is telling the story of how he got married.
Sandeep has now won Rs 10,000 as he answered the first five questions correctly.
Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Pankaj Pachauri as the expert.
Yesterday's contestant Sandeep is on the hot seat. He shares that he wants to help his village through his winnings.
Amitabh Bachchan begins the new episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.