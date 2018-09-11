Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
KBC 10 September 11 episode LIVE UPDATES: Rabindra is on the hot seat

KBC episode live updates: Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs on Sony TV from Monday-Friday at 9 pm. Audience at home can play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: September 11, 2018 9:50:51 pm
KBC KBC airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.

Also Read | KBC 10 September 10 episode highlights: Preeti Kimta takes home Rs 6,40,000 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: Participate in the game show with KBC Play Along

KBC 10 features host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple-choice questions at the contestants and if answered correctly, they can take home up to Rs 7 crore.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

21:50 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
Rabindra wins Rs 40000

Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the seventh question correctly with the help of Expert Advice lifeline.

21:41 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
Rabindra wins Rs 20000

Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the sixth question correctly.

21:38 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
Rabindra wins Rs 10000

Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the fifth question correctly using the audience poll lifeline. He wins Rs 10000.

21:36 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
Rabindra says he feels young like Amitabh

Rabindra Kumar Acharya says that he doesn’t feel like a senior citizen. The KBC contestant adds he feels young like Amitabh Bachchan.

21:34 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
Books are Rabindra's first love

A short clip sheds light on Rabindra Kumar Acharya's love for books. His wife says books are his first love.

21:23 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
Rabindra wins Rs 5000

Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the fourth question correctly using 50-50 lifeline. He wins Rs 5000.

21:21 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
Rabindra wins Rs 3000

Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the third question correctly.

21:20 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
Rabindra wins Rs 2000

Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the second question correctly.

21:20 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
Rabindra wins Rs 1000

Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the first question correctly.

21:17 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
Big B explains KBC rules

Amitabh Bachchan explains all the rules to Rabindra Kumar Acharya. He welcomes Pankaj Pachauri as the Expert Advice on the show.

21:13 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
Rabindra is on the hot seat

Rabindra Kumar Acharya from Bhubaneswar is on the hot seat.

21:10 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
KBC 10 episode begins

Host Amitabh Bachchan kicks off Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 with fastest finger first round.

20:55 (IST) 11 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

Shimla resident Preeti Kimta won Rs 6,40,000 on Monday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. Talking about her win, Preeti said, “I contribute 10 per cent of my salary to charity. So, I would do the same with my winning amount. Also, I have a lot of friends and family, who have stood by me. I will buy gifts for them, party with them and whatever is left, I would travel with my family.”

