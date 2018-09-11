KBC 10 September 11 episode LIVE UPDATES: Rabindra is on the hot seat

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.
KBC 10 features host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple-choice questions at the contestants and if answered correctly, they can take home up to Rs 7 crore.
Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the seventh question correctly with the help of Expert Advice lifeline.
Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the sixth question correctly.
Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the fifth question correctly using the audience poll lifeline. He wins Rs 10000.
Rabindra Kumar Acharya says that he doesn’t feel like a senior citizen. The KBC contestant adds he feels young like Amitabh Bachchan.
A short clip sheds light on Rabindra Kumar Acharya's love for books. His wife says books are his first love.
Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the fourth question correctly using 50-50 lifeline. He wins Rs 5000.
Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the third question correctly.
Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the second question correctly.
Rabindra Kumar Acharya answers the first question correctly.
Amitabh Bachchan explains all the rules to Rabindra Kumar Acharya. He welcomes Pankaj Pachauri as the Expert Advice on the show.
Rabindra Kumar Acharya from Bhubaneswar is on the hot seat.
Host Amitabh Bachchan kicks off Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 with fastest finger first round.