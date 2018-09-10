Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
Live now

KBC 10 September 10 episode LIVE UPDATES: Preeti Kimta wins Rs 6,40,000

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 is currently airing on Sony TV. Audience at home can play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: September 10, 2018 10:14:33 pm
kbc 10 KBC airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions being asked. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: Participate in the game show with KBC Play Along and KBC 10 September 7 episode highlights: Mandakini and Prakash Amte win Rs 25,00,000

KBC 10 features host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple-choice questions at the contestants and if answered correctly, they can take home up to Rs 7 crore.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

22:11 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Preeti wins Rs 6,40,000

Preeti answers the eleventh question correctly.

22:07 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Preeti wins Rs 3,20,000

After answering the tenth question correctly about Sridevi, she has won Rs 3,20,000. 

21:58 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Preeti wins Rs 1,60,000

She answers the ninth question correctly after taking a lifeline. 

21:57 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Preeti takes another lifeline

She takes the help of audience poll. 

21:53 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Preeti wins Rs 80,000

Preeti answers the eighth question correctly after taking another lifeline. 

21:52 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Preeti takes another lifeline

Preeti takes the 50-50 lifeline. 

21:50 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Preeti wins Rs 40,000

Preeti answers the seventh question correctly. 

21:34 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Preeti wins Rs 20,000

Preeti answers the sixth question by guessing an audio clip correctly.  

21:21 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Preeti wins Rs 10,000

Preeti answers the fifth question correctly. 

21:19 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Preeti wins Rs 5,000

She answers the fourth question correctly and wins Rs 5,000. 

21:18 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Preeti Kimta takes her first lifeline

Unable to answer the third question, Preeti takes expert advice. 

21:17 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Preeti Kimta answers the first two questions correctly

Amitabh Bachchan begins the game by asking the first set of questions. 

21:07 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
An excited Preeti Kimta takes the hot seat

Amitabh Bachchan asks the fastest finger first question from all the contestants. Preeti Kimta gets the answer right in mere seven seconds. 

21:04 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan introduces contestants

Big B starts the show by introducing all the ten contestants from different states. 

20:51 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at today's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10

Kaun Banega Crorepati started in 2001. The subsequent seasons saw a few changes but the core of the show has remained the same.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd