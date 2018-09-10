KBC 10 September 10 episode LIVE UPDATES: Preeti Kimta wins Rs 6,40,000

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions being asked. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.
Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: Participate in the game show with KBC Play Along and KBC 10 September 7 episode highlights: Mandakini and Prakash Amte win Rs 25,00,000
KBC 10 features host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple-choice questions at the contestants and if answered correctly, they can take home up to Rs 7 crore.
Preeti answers the eleventh question correctly.
After answering the tenth question correctly about Sridevi, she has won Rs 3,20,000.
She answers the ninth question correctly after taking a lifeline.
She takes the help of audience poll.
Preeti answers the eighth question correctly after taking another lifeline.
Preeti takes the 50-50 lifeline.
Preeti answers the seventh question correctly.
Preeti answers the sixth question by guessing an audio clip correctly.
Preeti answers the fifth question correctly.
She answers the fourth question correctly and wins Rs 5,000.
Unable to answer the third question, Preeti takes expert advice.
Amitabh Bachchan begins the game by asking the first set of questions.
Amitabh Bachchan asks the fastest finger first question from all the contestants. Preeti Kimta gets the answer right in mere seven seconds.
Big B starts the show by introducing all the ten contestants from different states.