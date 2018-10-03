Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
KBC 10 October 3 episode LIVE UPDATES: Sharad Mali takes the hot seat

Kaun Banega Crorepati October 3 LIVE UPDATES: Now the audience at home can also participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play-Along feature on the Sony Liv app. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs every Monday-Friday at 9:00 pm on Sony TV.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 3, 2018 9:23:28 pm
kbc play along Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs on Sony from Mon-Fri at 9 pm.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati is running successfully in its tenth season. The show is quite the favourite of viewers and sees the Bollywood megastar throwing multiple-choice questions at the contestants to test their general knowledge about the world and its surroundings.

Now the audience at home can also participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play-Along feature on the Sony Liv app. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs every Monday-Friday at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Follow all the latest updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

21:23 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
KBC gives a glimpse into Sharad's life

Sharad, 30, hails from Maharashtra. He is a student and has been preparing for competitive exams for the past 4-5 years. 

21:20 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Sharad wins Rs 10,000

Sharad gave the correct answer to the fifth question. 

21:17 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Sharad wins Rs 3,000

Sharad has answered the first three questions correctly.

21:16 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Sharad uses his first lifeline

Sharad uses his first lifeline for the question, Lord Jagannath is considered to be a form of which God? The correct answer is Vishnu. Sharad locks the right answer.

21:11 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Sharad gets introduced to the rules of KBC 10

Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of KBC 10 to Sharad, who is a student. Today's expert for 'Ask the Expert' is Richa Anirudh.

21:07 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
New contestant on the hot seat

Sharad Mali takes the hot seat.

21:06 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Fastest Fingers First begins

Amitabh Bachchan asks the question for Fastest Fingers First. The correct order is D B A C.

21:03 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
KBC 10 episode begins

Amitabh Bachchan begins the show by introducing the remaining contestants.

On Tuesday's episode, KBC 10 saw its first crorepati in Binita Jain. The next contestant Iti Madhvi won Rs 3,20,000.

