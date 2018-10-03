KBC 10 October 3 episode LIVE UPDATES: Sharad Mali takes the hot seat

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati is running successfully in its tenth season. The show is quite the favourite of viewers and sees the Bollywood megastar throwing multiple-choice questions at the contestants to test their general knowledge about the world and its surroundings.
Now the audience at home can also participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play-Along feature on the Sony Liv app. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs every Monday-Friday at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.
Sharad, 30, hails from Maharashtra. He is a student and has been preparing for competitive exams for the past 4-5 years.
Sharad gave the correct answer to the fifth question.
Sharad has answered the first three questions correctly.
Sharad uses his first lifeline for the question, Lord Jagannath is considered to be a form of which God? The correct answer is Vishnu. Sharad locks the right answer.
Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of KBC 10 to Sharad, who is a student. Today's expert for 'Ask the Expert' is Richa Anirudh.
Sharad Mali takes the hot seat.
Amitabh Bachchan asks the question for Fastest Fingers First. The correct order is D B A C.
Amitabh Bachchan begins the show by introducing the remaining contestants.