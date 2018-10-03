KBC 10 October 3 episode LIVE UPDATES: Sharad Mali takes the hot seat

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs on Sony from Mon-Fri at 9 pm. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs on Sony from Mon-Fri at 9 pm.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati is running successfully in its tenth season. The show is quite the favourite of viewers and sees the Bollywood megastar throwing multiple-choice questions at the contestants to test their general knowledge about the world and its surroundings.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 gets its first crorepati in Binita Jain

Now the audience at home can also participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play-Along feature on the Sony Liv app. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs every Monday-Friday at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.