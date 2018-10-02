Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Live now

KBC 10 October 2 episode LIVE UPDATES: Binita Jain quits, takes home Rs 1 crore

Kaun Banega Crorepati October 2 episode live updates: Now the audience at home can also participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play-Along feature on the Sony Liv app. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs every Monday-Friday at 9:00 pm on Sony TV.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 9:53:10 pm
amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati KBC 10 KBC 10 October 2 episode LIVE UPDATES: Binita Jain had won Rs 25,00,000

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s tenth installment recently made a comeback to the small screen with a bang. The show is quite the favourite of viewers and sees the Bollywood megastar throwing multiple-choice questions at the contestants to test their general knowledge about the world and its surroundings.

Also read | KBC 10 October 1 episode highlights: Binita Jain wins Rs 25,00,000

Now the audience at home can also participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play-Along feature on the Sony Liv app. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs every Monday-Friday at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Live Blog

Follow LIVE UPDATES on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 here.

21:53 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Iti Madhvi wins Rs 3,000

Iti Madhvi answers first three questions correctly to win Rs 3,000. 

21:37 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Iti Madhvi takes the hot seat

Iti Madhvi becomes the next contestant to sit on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. 

21:35 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Amitabh Bachchan plays Fastest Finger First

After Binita's exit, Amitabh Bachchan introduces contestants and asks them the Fastest Finger First question. 

21:32 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Binita Jain quits, takes Rs 1 crore

Binita Jain could not answer the sixteenth question. The contestant has quit the show and will take Rs 1 crore.  

21:29 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Binita Jain faces question worth Rs 7 crore

Amitabh Bachchan said it is an honour for him to present sixteenth question worth Rs 7 crore.  

21:27 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Binita Jain wins Mahindra Marazzo

On winning the amount of Rs 1 crore, Amitabh Bachchan presents a Mahindra Marazzo car to Binita Jain. 

21:23 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Binita Jain wins Rs 1 crore

Binita Jain answers the fifteenth question correctly to win Rs 1 crore. Binita has become the first contestant this season to win the amount. 

21:18 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Binita Jain faces question worth Rs 1 crore

Amitabh Bachchan asks Binita Jain the question worth Rs 1 crore. The host is excited for Binita, who is the first contestant to reach till question fifteenth in this season. 

21:16 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Binita Jain wins Rs 50 lakhs

Binita Jain wins Rs 50 lakhs after using Jodidaar lifeline.

21:12 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Binita Jain uses last lifeline for question worth Rs 50 lakhs

Binita has used  last lifeline to answer the fourtheenth question worth Rs 50 lakhs. She has taken help of her son to answer the question. 

21:09 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Amitabh Bachchan announces KBC 10 Play Along Top 5 contestants will feature on TV

Amitabh Bachchan tells the audience that from now on the top five contestants of Sony Liv's play along will feature on television post KBC 10 episode. 

21:07 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Amitabh Bachchan speaks to Binita Jain's son and daughter

Amitabh Bachchan speaks to Binita Jain's son and daughter about their life. Binita Jain is a teacher by profession. 

21:05 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Amitabh Bachchan remembers Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Sashtri

On October 2, Amitabh Bachchan began the show by welcoming audience and contestant Binita Jain. He spoke about Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Sashtri. 

20:49 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Here's a glimpse of the life of KBC 10 contestant Binita Jain

On Monday's episode, Binita Jain from Assam won Rs 25,00,000 on Amitabh Bachchan's show.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd