KBC 10 October 2 episode LIVE UPDATES: Binita Jain quits, takes home Rs 1 crore

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s tenth installment recently made a comeback to the small screen with a bang. The show is quite the favourite of viewers and sees the Bollywood megastar throwing multiple-choice questions at the contestants to test their general knowledge about the world and its surroundings.
Now the audience at home can also participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play-Along feature on the Sony Liv app. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs every Monday-Friday at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.
Iti Madhvi answers first three questions correctly to win Rs 3,000.
Iti Madhvi becomes the next contestant to sit on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan.
After Binita's exit, Amitabh Bachchan introduces contestants and asks them the Fastest Finger First question.
Binita Jain could not answer the sixteenth question. The contestant has quit the show and will take Rs 1 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan said it is an honour for him to present sixteenth question worth Rs 7 crore.
On winning the amount of Rs 1 crore, Amitabh Bachchan presents a Mahindra Marazzo car to Binita Jain.
Binita Jain answers the fifteenth question correctly to win Rs 1 crore. Binita has become the first contestant this season to win the amount.
Amitabh Bachchan asks Binita Jain the question worth Rs 1 crore. The host is excited for Binita, who is the first contestant to reach till question fifteenth in this season.
Binita Jain wins Rs 50 lakhs after using Jodidaar lifeline.
Binita has used last lifeline to answer the fourtheenth question worth Rs 50 lakhs. She has taken help of her son to answer the question.
Amitabh Bachchan tells the audience that from now on the top five contestants of Sony Liv's play along will feature on television post KBC 10 episode.
Amitabh Bachchan speaks to Binita Jain's son and daughter about their life. Binita Jain is a teacher by profession.
On October 2, Amitabh Bachchan began the show by welcoming audience and contestant Binita Jain. He spoke about Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Sashtri.