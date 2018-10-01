Follow Us:
Monday, October 01, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
KBC 10 October 1 episode LIVE UPDATES: Vinita Jain wins Rs 40,000

Kaun Banega Crorepati October 1 episode live updates: Now the audience at home can also participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play-Along feature on the Sony Liv app. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs every Monday-Friday at 9:00 pm on Sony TV.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2018 10:30:27 pm
kbc play along Kaun Banega Crorepati October 1 episode live updates: Amitabh Bachchan has begun everyone’s favourite show

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s tenth installment recently made a comeback to the small screen with a bang. The show is quite the favourite of viewers and sees the Bollywood megastar throwing multiple-choice questions at the contestants to test their general knowledge about the world and its surroundings.

Now the audience at home can also participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play-Along feature on the Sony Liv app. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs every Monday-Friday at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Follow this blog for all the latest updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

22:30 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Vinita wins Rs 12,50,000

Vinita is on a roll!

22:25 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Vinita wins Rs 6,40,000

Vinita has answered the eleventh question correctly. 

22:20 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Vinita wins Rs 3,20,000

The contestant has answered the tenth question correctly. 

22:18 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Vinita wins Rs 1,60,000

Vinita has answered the ninth question correctly. 

22:17 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Vinita takes her first lifeline

She takes the audience poll. 

22:14 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Vinita wins Rs 80,000

She answered the eighth question correctly. 

22:12 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Vinita wins Rs 40,000

Vinita has answered the seventh question correctly. 

22:10 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Vinita wins Rs 20,000

Vinita has answered the sixth question by guessing the visual clue correctly. 

22:03 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Vinita wins Rs 10,000

Vinita has crossed the first level of the game after answering the fifth question. 

22:01 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Vinita wins Rs 3000

The participant has answered the question about Hindi language correctly.  

22:00 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Vinita wins Rs 2000

The contestant has answered the sports-related question correctly.  

21:58 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Vinita wins Rs 1000

Vinita has answered the first question about John Abraham's film Garam Masala correctly. 

21:44 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Big B starts another round of fastest finger first

Vinita Jain takes the hot seat. 

21:40 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Mohammad takes a lifeline

Unable to guess the audio clip of the cricketer's voice on his own, Mohammad takes his second lifeline.  

21:38 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Mohammad wins Rs 20,000

The participant has answered the sixth question correctly. 

21:21 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Mohammad wins Rs 10,000

The contestant has answered the fifth question correctly. 

21:19 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Mohammad wins Rs 5000

The contestant answered the question about PIL correctly. 

21:17 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Mohammad Abdullah answers the first set of questions correctly

Mohammad has answered the first three questions correctly. 

21:11 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Mohammad Abdullah takes the hot seat

The contestant is emotional as he takes the hot seat. 

21:08 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Amitabh Bachchan asks the fastest finger first question

The host asks contestants to arrange dams in order of their geographical location. 

21:05 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
The host introduces the contestants

Big B is introducing the fastest finger first contestants. 

21:04 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Amitabh Bachchan begins the show

The host is talking about knowledge and its importance in life. 

20:52 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Host Amitabh Bachchan talks about playing KBC 10 with brand new set of contestants

On Friday's episode, Amitabh Bachchan had invited the Indian Navy’s all-woman team to the show.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd