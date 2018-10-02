KBC 10 Kids registration: Here is how to register for KBC 10 Kids’ special

The registration for children is open only for today for KBC 10 Kids’ Special week. The registration for children is open only for today for KBC 10 Kids’ Special week.

If you missed the Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 train, and could not register for it, there is still hope for you. Or for your kids, anyway. The registrations for the Amitabh Bachchan hosted reality game show finished back in June and the show premiered last month. But registration for children is open only for today for Kids’ Special week.

Children aged 10-14 years will be able to take part in the show. You can use only one mobile phone number to participate. Here are the steps you have to follow in order to enable your children’s participation:

If you are a parent or a guardian to the kid, use the KBC Play Along on Sony LIV app to register. You will be able to register between 12 am to 11:59 pm today.

You will have to provide the age and the gender of the kid. The kid will then have to answer a general knowledge question. One parent can register up to two kids.

If the kid is chosen, you will get a call from the makers within five days. The date for auditions are October 16 for Delhi and October 18 for Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd