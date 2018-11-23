KBC 10 November 23 finale episode: Highlights

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 aired the first part of its grand finale on Friday. The show saw filmmaker Anurag Basu play the game along with environmentalist Dr. Harakchand Sawla. Comedian, host and actor Kapil Sharma also graced Big B’s show. He will be seen supporting social worker Ravi Kalra’s NGO – The Earth Saviours Foundation in the second part of the finale.

In the segment featuring Kapil Sharma, the comedy king asked Big B for marriage advice, which the megastar readily provided. Amitabh also congratulated Kapil for his impending wedding with partner Ginni Chatrath and wished him for his new show as well.