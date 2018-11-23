KBC 10 November 23 finale episode: Highlights

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 aired the first part of its grand finale on Friday. The show saw filmmaker Anurag Basu play the game along with environmentalist Dr. Harakchand Sawla. Comedian, host and actor Kapil Sharma also graced Big B’s show. He will be seen supporting social worker Ravi Kalra’s NGO – The Earth Saviours Foundation in the second part of the finale.
In the segment featuring Kapil Sharma, the comedy king asked Big B for marriage advice, which the megastar readily provided. Amitabh also congratulated Kapil for his impending wedding with partner Ginni Chatrath and wished him for his new show as well.
Always say sorry: Big B
Amitabh Bachchan advises Kapil Sharma to always say sorry to his wife. Kapil invites Big B to his wedding.
Kapil Sharma seeks blessings
Kapil Sharma seeks blessings from Amitabh Bachchan for his new show and marriage.
Kapil Sharma is here!
Kapil Sharma graces the grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.
Sparsh performs
Sparsh Shah performs during the grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.
Nikhat takes home a Mahindra Marazzo.
Nikhat Fatima has emerged on top of the KBC Play Along leaderboard. She takes home a Mahindra Marazzo.
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu use the 50-50 lifeline and win Rs 25,00,000
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu use the 50-50 lifeline and win Rs 25,00,000.
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 12,50,000
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu answer the twelfth question correctly and win Rs 12,50,000.
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 6,40,000
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu answer the eleventh question correctly and win Rs 6,40,000.
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 3,20,000
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu answer the tenth question correctly and win Rs 3,20,000.
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 1,60,000
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu answer the ninth question correctly and win Rs 1,60,000.
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 20000
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu answer the sixth question correctly and win Rs 20000
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 3000
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu answer the third question correctly and win Rs 3000.
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 1000
Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu answer the first question correctly and win Rs 1000.
Amitabh explains rules
As is usual, Amitabh Bachchan is explaining the rules to contestants.
Amitabh welcomes guests
KBC 10 host Amitabh Bachchan welcomes the first two contestants of the finale, social worker Dr Harakhchand Sawla and Bollywood director Anurag Basu.
KBC 10 finale begins
KBC 10 finale has begun with a song sung by Indian Idol contestants.