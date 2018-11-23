Toggle Menu
KBC 10 November 23 finale episode: Highlights

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs on Sony TV. Viewers can play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.

Kapil Sharma graced Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 aired the first part of its grand finale on Friday. The show saw filmmaker Anurag Basu play the game along with environmentalist Dr. Harakchand Sawla. Comedian, host and actor Kapil Sharma also graced Big B’s show. He will be seen supporting social worker Ravi Kalra’s NGO – The Earth Saviours Foundation in the second part of the finale.

In the segment featuring Kapil Sharma, the comedy king asked Big B for marriage advice, which the megastar readily provided. Amitabh also congratulated Kapil for his impending wedding with partner Ginni Chatrath and wished him for his new show as well.

Read all the updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

Always say sorry: Big B

Amitabh Bachchan advises Kapil Sharma to always say sorry to his wife. Kapil invites Big B to his wedding.

Kapil Sharma seeks blessings

Kapil Sharma seeks blessings from Amitabh Bachchan for his new show and marriage.

Kapil Sharma is here!

Kapil Sharma graces the grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

Sparsh performs

Sparsh Shah performs during the grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

Nikhat takes home a Mahindra Marazzo.

Nikhat Fatima has emerged on top of the KBC Play Along leaderboard. She takes home a Mahindra Marazzo.

Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu use the 50-50 lifeline and win Rs 25,00,000

Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 12,50,000

Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 6,40,000

Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 3,20,000

Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 1,60,000

Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 20000

Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 3000

Dr Harakchand Sawla and Anurag Basu win Rs 1000

Amitabh explains rules

As is usual, Amitabh Bachchan is explaining the rules to contestants.

Amitabh welcomes guests

KBC 10 host Amitabh Bachchan welcomes the first two contestants of the finale, social worker Dr Harakhchand Sawla and Bollywood director Anurag Basu.

KBC 10 finale begins

KBC 10 finale has begun with a song sung by Indian Idol contestants.

KBC started in 2001 with the maximum prize money of Rs 1 crore. The subsequent seasons saw a few changes but the core of the show has remained the same.

