KBC 10 contestant Sharad Mohan Mali: More than my family, the villagers are celebrating my achievement

KBC 10 contestant Sharad Mohan Mali interestingly knew the answer to the Rs 50,00,000 question but quit as he wasn’t sure.

After Binita Jain won a crore, Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 got its next big winner in Sharad Mohan Mali. The 29-year-old won Rs 25,00,000 in Wednesday episode of the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show. Sharad, who is prepping up for government service exams, had a smooth run on the show.

Sharing his experience of being on KBC 10, the young man exclusively told indianexpress.com, “It was a dream come true moment for me. I never thought I would win such a big amount. This game show has no boundary of age and talent. It is all about the knowledge you have attained over the years.”

Sharad interestingly knew the answer to the Rs 50,00,000 question but quit as he wasn’t sure. Saying that he doesn’t regret his decision, the 29-year-old said, “Just being on the hot seat was a big moment for me. I have been trying to audition for years now. It was a long wait. My family is overjoyed with my performance. We are all happy and satisfied.”

A resident of Sangli, a small village in Maharashtra, Sharad shared that he has become the local hero in his hometown. “The news has spread in the town and everyone is super excited. More than my family, the villagers are celebrating my achievement. It feels good to get so much love and wishes,” he said with a smile.

The young man, who also showcased his singing talent on the show, also hopes that he might get noticed by someone. “I really hope someone sees the episode and offers me an opportunity to playback,” he said.

Sharing his experience of meeting Amitabh Bachchan, the student said, “It was an unbelievable moment. I think a lot of people come on the show is to meet Big B than play the game. Everyone who got to know I was on KBC has been asking me about the megastar. They aren’t even bothered about my performance (laughs).”

Lastly talking about utilising his prize money, Sharad said, “I am preparing for government services, and joining it remains my priority. But if I do not manage to crack the exams, I plan to start a business and give employment to others. The money will be used for that purpose. I also want to build a house for my mother.”

