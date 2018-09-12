KBC 10 contestant Rabindra Acharya Kumar: I want to pen down a memoir about my experience on the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

The episode on Tuesday saw Rabindra Acharya Kumar from Orissa play Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. The ex-banker shared that he was on the show to promote knowledge and education.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Rabindra said, “It was a fantastic experience. I have been a follower of the show from season one. While I have been trying to get through the show for a long time, it materialised now. Earlier, there was no mobiles, so I might have missed chances. But now after my retirement, I have been relentlessly trying my luck, and I finally got a chance to live my dreams.”

Talking about his experience, the 63-year-old said, “It was a smooth process for me. I swiftly cleared all audition process, even though it was very tough. Honestly, I was a little scared about the fastest finger first round. Being a senior citizen, you are not comfortable with gadgets. I took a lot of time but thankfully I was the only one who gave the right answer. While everything went well, I couldn’t win a big amount.”

He added, “Since everything happened so fast, I could not get much time to prepare. I will be honest, I am highly disappointed with my performance. It’s an unbearable pain for me to not know the right answer. I cannot handle it. I am trying to overcome it all by getting back to my first love, reading.”

Saying that it was not money that he was playing for, Rabindra said, “I am an ardent reader. I wish that one day when I wake up, I attain all the knowledge of the world. Since I am so interested in gaining knowledge, I wanted to challenge myself on KBC. I just wish that I could win more.”

Lastly, sharing that he wants to write a memoir about his KBC experience, the bank official said, “It has been 18 years of wait and I want to pen my thoughts. Also meeting Amitabh ji was a lifetime experience. I will name the chapter as ‘My encounter with the biggest poet of cinema’.”

