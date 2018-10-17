KBC 10 contestant Priyanka Singh: I couldn’t take my eyes off Amitabh Bachchan

KBC 10 contestant Priyanka Singh shared that general knowledge has been an important part of her education system.

Priyanka Singh was on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10’s hot seat on Tuesday. The 33-year-old lawyer from Ghaziabad won Rs 25 lakh in the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Priyanka shared that she is still reeling over the fact that she was on KBC 10. “It seems so surreal. I still can’t believe that it really happened to me. While many would say it’s a dream come true moment, I still feel it was only a dream,” she said with a smile.

Priyanka further credited her presence in the show to her mother-in-law as she said, “She would see me studying and ask me to register for KBC. She really encouraged me. This was my third attempt and I luckily got chosen. My family and in-laws, they all have been really supportive towards education. And it was their push that got me to the hot seat.”

The lawyer shared that general knowledge has been an important part of her education system. “The biggest advantage that I had was that we are used to reading the four options at one go, to quickly solve papers. So it gave me an edge over others in the fastest-finger first round. Rest, I have been studying and it all helped me win the amount.”

Talking about meeting host Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka said, “Oh my god, he is so handsome. On screen, he looks amazing but I couldn’t take my eyes off him. I was thinking that he must have felt I am a psycho, staring at him like that (laughs).”

The Uttar Pradesh resident, who is eyeing to be a judge shared that she would like to use the prize money for her personal use. With a smile, she said, “I will pay off my car loan. The rest of the sum I want to keep it with myself. Though honestly, I haven’t decided what to do with it.”

