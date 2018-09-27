KBC 10 contestant Manish Narayan Patil: I was in tears when Amitabh Bachchan gifted the cricket kit to my son

Manish Narayan Patil works as a sanitation worker at Ambernath Munincipality Corporation, Mumbai. Manish Narayan Patil works as a sanitation worker at Ambernath Munincipality Corporation, Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Manish Narayan Patil won Rs 12,50,000 on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. Manish works as a sanitation worker at Ambernath Municipality Corporation and set yet another example that anyone who possesses knowledge can be a winner at KBC.

The man from Thane shared that it was a lifetime experience to be on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan. “While I have been following the show for a long time, I never thought I would manage to participate in it one day. I had been trying to audition for a few years now. I still can’t believe that I finally reached the hot seat and played the game,” Manish shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Talking about how he prepared for the show, the 49-year-old said, “People say that my GK is good but I give all the credit to my love for reading. Since childhood, I was attracted towards books and could read anything I could get my hands on. I think it’s the best way to gain knowledge. I did not get much time but I did brush up my current affairs as it’s really important for this game. KBC has been on television for so long but the questions haven’t exhausted yet. They come up with such interesting questions every year.”

Manish further shared that his superiors at the municipality corporation are really proud of him. He shared, “They backed me from the start. Being a government servant, I needed official permission to be on the show. And to my surprise, they granted it to me instantly. The platform has not only given me a newfound respect but also elevated my profession in the society. I represented all of them on the stage and I am so happy that I didn’t let them down.”

Lastly, the doting father of two spoke about how he was overwhelmed when Bachchan gifted his son a cricket kit. “I did not expect it to happen. I was in tears when Amitabh Sir gave him the kit. Keeping the prize money aside, that moment was much more special for me. KBC has given a lifetime memory to my entire family,” Manish concluded with a smile.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs on Sony TV.

