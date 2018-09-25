KBC 10 contestant Ishita Mer: I still can’t get over the fact that I was sitting in front of Amitabh Bachchan

Ishita Mer won Rs 6,40,000 on Amitabh Bachchan’s show. Ishita Mer won Rs 6,40,000 on Amitabh Bachchan’s show.

Wanting to test her knowledge, Ishita Mer took the hot seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. On Monday’s episode of KBC, the Class III employee with the town planning development in Gujarat won Rs 6,40,000. Talking about her experience in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Ishita shared, “It was like I was living my dreams with my eyes open. I still can’t get over the fact that I was sitting in front of Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat.”

The 29-year-old had to quit the show after she didn’t know the answer to a question. Stating that she isn’t disappointed, the Rajkot resident said, “I confess that I am a little weak when it comes to mythology. When I saw the options, I was completely confused. I knew it wasn’t worth taking the risk, and so I quit. I am happy with whatever I managed to achieve.”

Further sharing that her family and friends haven’t stopped celebrating yet, Ishita said, “It was a very different experience watching the show last night. Phones and messages haven’t stopped coming. I am in seventh heaven. And seeing my close ones so happy, my joy has only multiplied.”

The government employee added, “I am an animal lover. It has been my dream to do something for them. It was also one of the prime reasons for me to go to KBC. With the prize money, I want to start an NGO that will work towards animal welfare. I also want to fulfill all my parents’ wishes and dreams.”

