KBC 10 contestant Hiren Ranjanben Mehta: My only desire was to be on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 saw Hiren Ranjanben Mehta win Rs 25 lakhs, on Monday episode. The stockbroker from Junagadh, Gujarat couldn’t hold his excitement in front of host Amitabh Bachchan. The endearing personality shared on stage that he believes in rising back from trouble times like a Phoenix.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Hiren shared, “It was an unbelievable experience that I would not be able to share in words. Everyone dreams of achieving something, and for me, my only desire was to be on Kaun Banega Crorepati. For the last eight years, I have been trying to audition and finally, lady luck blessed me with the opportunity.”

The 36-year-old shared, “Somehow I had managed to gather all the phone numbers by which the audition calls are made. I had saved them on my mobile and assigned KBC signature tune as the ringtone. The day the call came, I was sleeping. I jumped out of the bed and started dancing with joy hearing the tune. My family also realised that I have been selected and they all started crying out of happiness.”

Hiren revealed his life story on the KBC 10 stage. His parents were in a live-in relationship and when he was four, his father committed suicide. He shared that for him, his mother has been the sole hero. She brought him and his brother up single-handedly, fighting many societal stigmas.

Talking about his mother, the stockbroker shared, “From the time the promos hit air, everyone has been calling and congratulating me. People have also been heaping praises on me on social media. The biggest surprise is that people are now hailing my mother and her struggles. I have received messages that say ‘your mom is a hero’ or ‘hats off to her’. It makes me extremely proud. I could finally give her the respect and happiness that she deserved from a very long time.”

Lastly, when we asked Hiren how is he planning to utilise the money, he smiled to say, “More than the money, I want to cash on this big opportunity that I got. As for the prize money, once it comes, it will be spent on my family and their needs. We plan to invest some amount for our child’s future. Also, if given a chance I would like to help out kids of single parents. I could not do MBA for lack of funds so I would like to help some kids academically.”

