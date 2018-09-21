KBC 10 contestant Deepak Shrawan Bhodekar: Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar and yet so humble

KBC 10 contestant Deepak Shrawan Bhodekar won Rs 12,50,000. KBC 10 contestant Deepak Shrawan Bhodekar won Rs 12,50,000.

On Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mumbai’s Deepak Shrawan Bhodekar won Rs 12,50,000. The young man impressed Amitabh Bachchan with his intelligence and made the host emotional when he spoke about the love he has for his parents. Deepak also shared that he has been trying to be on Kaun Banega Crorepati for a long time.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he shared, “I have been trying my luck from 2010. Once I did get a call but couldn’t clear the next round. This time, lady luck was with me and I managed to crack the audition.”

The 27-year-old further added, “I have always been interested in general knowledge, current affairs, History and Geography as I wanted to apply for IAS. But with less family income, I decided to opt for engineering, so that I could get a well-paid job. My passion helped me on the show and I did not have to prepare specially for the show.”

On the show, Deepak revealed that he was taunted for being the son of a rickshaw driver. Sharing his emotional journey, the young man said, “I never understood what was wrong in being a driver or a papad wali’s son. I wanted people to respect my parents also. Now when I see everyone congratulating them, I feel so happy. I have finally managed to get them their pride. I don’t think I could have asked for more.”

When asked how it felt to be seated on the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan, Deepak said, “It cannot be described in words. He is a megastar and yet so humble. My mother was a cook at Karan Johar’s house many years ago. During that time, Agneepath was being shot and she had spoken to Big B on the phone a couple of times. But she was overjoyed to meet him personally. And he was so kind to give her all the respect. Also, my father is a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan.”

Deepak shared his plans of using the prize money, “First and foremost, I want to get my father’s home loan waived off. I don’t want him to be burdened by it anymore. Also, I am planning to send my parents on tirth yatra (pilgrimage). After having looked after us all their life, I want them to now enjoy their life.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd