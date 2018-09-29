KBC 10 contestant Bishan Kumar: The show has given me a new outlook towards life

KBC 10 contestant Bishan Kumar shared that he has always been involved with the cause of children’s education. KBC 10 contestant Bishan Kumar shared that he has always been involved with the cause of children’s education.

On Thursday’s episode, Amitabh Bachchan hosted Bishan Singh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. While he could only win Rs 80,000, the teacher entertained the audience with his colourful personality. Talking about his experience, Bishan, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It was an unforgettable moment for me. Till my last breath, this day will hold a special place in my life. To tell you honestly, I was so stunned seeing Amitabh ji in person. I had goosebumps all over. I thought I wouldn’t be able to even play the game. I was so mesmerised.”

“I have been trying to get into the show from the sixth season. But it’s been only a couple of years that I have started putting in more efforts. I want to build a foundation that can provide education to young children. And my peers suggested that KBC could be the ideal platform for the same. I think it was the prayers of the kids that I managed to reach the hot seat,” the 34-year-old added.

Sharing that money doesn’t play an important role in his personal life, the man from Haryana said, “I did not play for money. It has no role in my life. I wanted to present my social cause to the world. And KBC has indeed given me an international platform to do so. I hope I can use this opportunity and take my causes ahead in the right way.”

Bishan shared that he has always been involved with the cause of children’s education. “I see them as the future of India. And I don’t want them to face the struggles that I had to go through. If they are educated and given the right opportunities, they can win the world. My teachers inspired me and made me the man I am today. Similarly, I want to touch young lives and make them good human beings. I will also want to build a health center and public library in near future,” he shared.

The teacher further added, “I think KBC is not just a game show but also a medium to make dreams into reality. It has also given me a new outlook towards life. I now understand that one should live a multidimensional life. I have told my students to start watching television also. Everything around us helps us gather information and knowledge. You can’t be successful with only your nose into books.”

