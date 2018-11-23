KBC 10 contestant Abhishek Kumar Prasad: Amitabh Bachchan’s energy is contagious

One of the last contestants on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, Abhishek Kumar Prasad won Rs 50 lakh on Wednesday’s episode. The young man from Jamshedpur was one of the lucky Play Along winners, who got a chance to be on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Abhishek said, “It was a lifetime experience for me. Also, I was amazed at how smoothly the team functions. And needless to say, Big B’s energy is contagious. Even at 76, he exudes so much positivity. I have no words to describe the feeling.”

The Dynamic Positioning Operator at a Marine firm further shared that while he has always enjoyed quizzing, participating in KBC was never a plan. “After school, I stopped participating in quiz competitions. I was also not much into television. I recently took a break from work and that’s when I started enjoying the show. I also started participating in the Play Along. Then suddenly I got a call from the team that I have been selected. In 10 days, I went through newspapers, online news and general knowledge articles to keep myself adept. Thankfully it all helped me sail through,” he shared with a smile.

Abhishek is currently looking at entering the entertainment industry as an actor and also a filmmaker. Talking about his aspirations, he said, “I was the second runner-up at the Mr. India Worldwide a few years back. I have also done cameos on many television shows. While the inclination has always been there, I had no means to enter the industry. I also hope to make a film someday.”

Adding that he hopes KBC gives him the boost, the 31-year-old said, “I really hope that I get noticed. Since it’s a globally recognised show, I am sure it will give me a start. Though I couldn’t talk about it on the show, I am positive it will help me at least it will give the right direction to my dreams.”

Lastly talking about the feedback back home, Abhishek shared, “It’s phenomenal. You won’t believe I have been bombarded with phone calls and messages. From the time the episode has aired, friends, relatives, teachers, old acquaintance have been calling me. It feels great to receive so much love.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 will air its finale tonight (November 23) with Kapil Sharma joining Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat.