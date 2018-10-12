Most watched Indian TV shows: KBC 10 soars up the TRP charts, Bigg Boss 12 sees a major decline

Amitabh Bachchan show KBC 10 garnered its highest ratings this season, thanks to Binita Jain winning a crore.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 saw a major rise in ratings as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 40. The Amitabh Bachchan show garnered its highest ratings this season, thanks to Binita Jain winning a crore. From week 39’s seventh place, it has jumped up to the third slot this week. As for Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 12, the controversial reality show has moved down to the bottom of the list at the 19th slot. While the shift in the time slot could be a cause of dropping numbers, the season hasn’t also managed to impress the masses with its contestants.

Fantasy drama Naagin 3 continued to enjoy its position at the top. Other shows in the top five include Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala. Star Bharat’s mythological drama RadhaKrishn also opened to a positive response and is placed at number six in the charts. Coming to channels, Star Plus became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Sony TV, Colors and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9901

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7930

3. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) – 7380

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 7376

5. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6952

6. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 6427

7. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 6307

8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6216

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 5995

10. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5782

11. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5779

12. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4826

13. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 4777

14. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4621

15. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 4607

16. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4547

17. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4539

18. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4512

19. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 4381

20. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4338

