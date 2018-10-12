Follow Us:
Most watched Indian TV shows: KBC 10 soars up the TRP charts, Bigg Boss 12 sees a major decline

Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 has moved down to the bottom of the list at the 19th slot.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: October 12, 2018 7:31:45 am

KBC 10 Bigg Boss 12 Most watched Indian television show TRP charts Amitabh Bachchan show KBC 10 garnered its highest ratings this season, thanks to Binita Jain winning a crore.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 saw a major rise in ratings as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 40. The Amitabh Bachchan show garnered its highest ratings this season, thanks to Binita Jain winning a crore. From week 39’s seventh place, it has jumped up to the third slot this week. As for Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 12, the controversial reality show has moved down to the bottom of the list at the 19th slot. While the shift in the time slot could be a cause of dropping numbers, the season hasn’t also managed to impress the masses with its contestants.

Fantasy drama Naagin 3 continued to enjoy its position at the top. Other shows in the top five include Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala. Star Bharat’s mythological drama RadhaKrishn also opened to a positive response and is placed at number six in the charts. Coming to channels, Star Plus became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Sony TV, Colors and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

Naagin-3 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9901
Kundali Bhagya 2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7930
KBC 10 crorepati binita jain 3. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) – 7380
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 7376
Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 5. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6952
RadhaKrishn 6. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 6427
indian idol performance 7. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 6307
Kumkum Bhagya 8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6216
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 5995
Ishq Subhan Allah 10. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5782
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 11. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5779
Ishq Mein Marjawan 12. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4826
Tujhse Hai Raabta 13. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 4777
Nazar 14. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4621
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 27 September 2018 full episode written updates 15. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 4607
Krishna Chali London 16. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4547
Ishqbaaaz 17. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4539
Qayamat Ki Raat 18. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4512
bigg boss 12 19. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 4381
Nimki Mukhiya 20. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4338

