Most watched Indian TV shows: KBC 10 soars up the TRP charts, Bigg Boss 12 sees a major decline

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 saw a major rise in ratings as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 40. The Amitabh Bachchan show garnered its highest ratings this season, thanks to Binita Jain winning a crore. From week 39’s seventh place, it has jumped up to the third slot this week. As for Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 12, the controversial reality show has moved down to the bottom of the list at the 19th slot. While the shift in the time slot could be a cause of dropping numbers, the season hasn’t also managed to impress the masses with its contestants.
Fantasy drama Naagin 3 continued to enjoy its position at the top. Other shows in the top five include Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala. Star Bharat’s mythological drama RadhaKrishn also opened to a positive response and is placed at number six in the charts. Coming to channels, Star Plus became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Sony TV, Colors and Zee TV.
Note: All impressions in 000s
