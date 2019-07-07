Jagdeep Singh on selection in America’s Got Talent: Our dream has come true

In 2010, Kawaljit Singh with his group Bir Khalsa participated in reality TV show India’s Got Talent. The judges of the show, Kirron Kher and Sonali Bendre, gasped during the daredevil act and gave a resounding yes to them in the audition round. Eventually, they made it to the show’s finale. Cut to 2019, Kawaljit along with Jagdeep Singh have impressed the judges of America’s Got Talent Season 14, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell.

In their first act on America’s Got Talent, Jagdeep laid on the ground with coconuts and watermelons around him, and a blindfolded Kawaljit crushed them with a hammer. As the man from Punjab crushed the last watermelon, the audience and judges gave the two Indians a standing ovation. ‘This Danger Act From India Will SCARE You With A SMASH!’ read the title of the video that was shared on America’s Got Talent’s YouTube channel.

Now, after their selection in the US reality show, Kawaljit Singh and Jagdeep Singh (also the tallest policeman in the world) are on cloud nine. “Every artiste has a wish of performing on America’s Got Talent, and with this, our dream has come true. Now, we are not only stars but also superstars. We are getting many more invitations to perform and we have become celebrities,” shares an elated Jagdeep.

Kawaljit says, “We are thrilled with the response. We are getting many calls of appreciation.” Jagdeep adds, “The leader of our group Kawaljit has worked very hard for the last fifteen years to make our group reach where it is today. What bigger happiness can be there for him than the group performing on a platform like America’s Got Talent. It’s a matter of great pride.”

But the reaction of people, be it in India or the US, has been the same. “They get stunned by our acts,” asserts Kawaljit.

Between 2010 and 2019, things have changed for Kawaljit Singh and the Bir Khalsa group. With their stunts, the group has four world records to their credit and have performed at various international platforms including Asia’s Got Talent, Germany’s Got Talent and Slovakia’s Got Talent. And, this expertise in their art has come after a lot of practice. Kawaljit reveals, “I have practised these stunts for almost 15-20 years. We perform for 3-4 times in a day and now it has become a routine. We practice for it every day. We use a thermocol hammer and a dummy while practising.”

Jagdeep, who trusts Kawaljit with his life, says, “While we perform the task, we should not have any stress and our mind should be focused only on the act. I have to be very cool and calm while Kawaljit is performing the stunt. He has to do meditation for this and he practices hard.”

Not only professionally, but things have also changed personally for Kawaljit Singh and Jagdeep Singh. The 7 feet 6 inches tall Jagdeep no longer has to go to a tailor to get his clothes stitched. “Earlier, I used to get my clothes stitched and now I find clothes of my size in foreign countries so I shop from there,” he shares. Also, people are excited to click a photo with the tallest policeman. “Earlier, it was only the people of my village or people where I was posted knew me. Now, I have become world famous. When people meet me, they want to click a photo with me. I feel very happy on seeing this enthusiasm of people. And when a celebrity says they want a photo with me, I feel extremely proud.”

Meanwhile, Kawaljit and Jagdeep understand their responsibility towards their fans. Jagdeep doesn’t want people to imitate the stunts they perform without practice. “There are some people who copy us and get injured so we want them to take proper training in this and only then attempt it. They can come to us to learn this,” he suggests.