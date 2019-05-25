Kawach 2 actor Deepika Singh: Hope I live up to Ekta Kapoor’s expectations

After playing a dutiful wife and an IPS officer in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Deepika Singh is set to get back on television with Kawach 2. The horror drama will also have Namik Paul and Vin Rana in the lead roles. The second installment will present the story of a girl, who tries to protect her love and family from evil spirits. Kawach 2 premiered today on Colors.

At the launch of the show, Deepika Singh sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com about the show, connection with the name Sandhya and making a comeback after her maternity break.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Why did you choose Kawach 2 as your comeback project?

I had been waiting for a good show for a long time. Honestly, I go with my gut feeling. When I heard Kawach 2’s story, my heart instantly said a yes. I was actually praying that it works out. It is a new genre for me, so it’s going to be a challenge. But Ekta Kapoor has trusted me to be her Sandhya, and I hope I can live up to her expectations.

Your character name in Diya Aur Baati Hum was also Sandhya. Do you feel there is a connection?

It’s a plain coincidence, though it’s quite a huge one. I am blessed to have a life where I get to experience these things. I was a judo player and in Diya Aur Baati Hum, I had to play the game during a track. Being an Odissi dancer, in Kawach 2, I have many dance sequences. It’s rightly said that life does come full circle.

Had you seen the last season of Kawach?

Yes, I had followed it. I love Mona Singh and was really inspired by her work. Both Mona and Vivek Dahiya did a fabulous job. The show did really good numbers and was much talked about.

Your son just turned two, and you are back to work. Was it a difficult choice?

What I noticed on sets and around me is girls looking at me with respect. Today, the stereotype has been broken that married women and moms cannot play a lead role. Honestly, there was a time when I too thought that I would quit acting, dance any way was giving me a lot of happiness. However, my fans and this show pulled me back. Also, I didn’t want my child to grow up with guilt that his mother left her career because of him. I am so happy that there are people like Ekta Kapoor, who doesn’t let actors get typecast. All she expects from you is a good job.

Personally, how much do you enjoy this genre?

I am quite a darpok (coward) when it comes to horror shows. I really can’t watch it. I think that is really working to my benefit as I am giving the perfect expressions in the show (laughs).

You recently spoke about how your husband Rohit Raj Goyal took a break to be with your son, while you work in Kawach.

Well yes, we didn’t want Sohum to feel neglected with both his parents out. Rohit is also working on his script but takes out more time for our kid now. Also, now that I am away from him, I just can’t get myself to scold him. He has become so naughty knowing that his Hitler is gone (smiles).