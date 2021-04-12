Kavita Kaushik calls Bigg Boss a ‘fake reality show’ as fan says it did her a ‘lot of harm’

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik has called the reality show ‘fake’ in a recent tweet. The FIR actor had entered the Salman Khan-hosted show as a wild card, and would be remembered for her big fights with Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla.

Recently, a fan posted on Kavita’s yoga video telling her that she should not have done the show as it harmed her image. He wrote, “You should not have done big boss. I donno if its just me but it did lot of harm to imagine. I am ur fan and wish you all the best things in life.”

Replying to him, the actor said that she feels free given that her image has already been spoiled. She also added that she doesn’t care about the love and hate of those who judge people on a ‘fake reality show’. Wrote Kavita, “Its ok, like they say once you’ve spoilt your ‘image’ you are free! Now I don’t give a f**k about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on a fake reality show.”

Its ok, like they say once you’ve spoilt your “image” you are free! Now I don’t give a fu€k about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on a fake reality show 🤗❤ https://t.co/HQ2JZt0FHM — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) April 9, 2021

Kavita Kaushik had quite a dramatic entry in Bigg Boss 14 and was touted to be a strong contender as she became the captain as soon as she stepped in the house. Co-housemate Eijaz Khan claimed that she was one of his closest friends, and the two initially shared a warm camaraderie. However, after Eijaz became the captain, his way of functioning led to a major argument between them. In a fit of rage, Kavita revealed that they have never been friends. Her comments that she had cooked for him during the lockdown and felt used by Eijaz in the game was not taken kindly by many and she was soon voted out. And when she got another chance, she walked out of the show in a fit of rage after an argument with Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Post her elimination after the first fight, Kavita had told indianexpress.com that she was not fit for reality shows as she is too real. Sharing that she can be misunderstood given her emotional outbursts, the actor said, “My problem is that I cannot be fake, calculative or manipulative. And a real person often gets misunderstood. When you feel betrayed, sometimes what you say may not exactly be framed in the best way and it can get misinterpreted. But I know there is still goodness in my heart.”

Rubina Dilaik beat Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli to take home the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.