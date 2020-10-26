Kavita Kaushik: Bigg Boss 14 has become so boring

Kavita Kaushik is remembered for her turn as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. (Photo: PR Handout)

Sunday saw three new housemates – Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit – entering Bigg Boss 14. The trio interacted with Salman Khan on the stage, and gave a glimpse of what one can expect from them on the show.

FIR fame Kavita said she has been a fan of Bigg Boss and promised to add some entertainment to the otherwise “boring” season. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor opened up about her participation, competition and even described the contestants in her own style.

Excerpts from the conversation:

There was so much suspense over your participation in Bigg Boss 14. What made you finally say a yes?

I think the timing. The unthinkable is happening and the pandemic has made me realise that I was being too rigid. They have been approaching me from the first season, and although it’s always so tempting, I have always said no. Bigg Boss is a show that’s watched by the whole world. It’s on such a popular channel and to be honest, the budgets are great. There was a lot of temptation but what put me off every time were the fights. It was mental torture. However, I have realised that the world has now become a similar place. Whatever you say, even if it’s a good thing or not, a lot of criticism comes your way. The whole barrier has now dropped and so I thought what’s the harm. Also, it’s still scary to go out and given the team is taking so much precaution, it was the perfect timing.

So why enter as a wild card and not participate from the start?

I have been doing yoga for the last 10 years, and I recently took up a yoga teacher training course. It got over last week only, and hence I had to delay my entry.

Do you think all the yoga will be beneficial during your stay in the house?

I really hope it will be, although I am just a practitioner, not a yogini. Honestly, I was stubborn and arrogant until a few years back but I’ve calmed down a lot now. I know there would be times when I might lose it, and the years of yoga would fail me. I think even I want to know how will I handle everything.

What will Kavita Kaushik add to the show?

A lot of masti, hasi, khushi, dosti (fun, laughter, happiness and friendship). I want people to have fun and enjoy, even when there’s a fight. You have to make it interesting as one would not like to always see anger. There has to be entertainment in everything.

Did you manage to watch the show? What’s your assessment of the contestants?

As I already mentioned, I was busy so did not really follow the season. However, I did watch a few episodes and feel that they are copying the last seasons’ contestants. This is not Splitsvilla that everyone is just fighting in the house. It’s become so boring as there’s hardly any emotions. Honestly, I have loved watching the show and have even cried a few times, seeing the contestants. This is a game of emotions, real ones and if you fake it, then there’s no fun.

Is there anyone’s journey that you enjoyed in Bigg Boss over the years?

I really enjoyed watching Gauahar Khan. I have seen her films, but she hasn’t looked so beautiful in any of her projects than she did on Bigg Boss. She wasn’t even always dressed in designer clothes and I think I lost my heart to her.

Well, then you just missed the chance to be with her on the show as the ‘Toofani Seniors’ left the show recently.

But I think Gauahar mattered most in her season. Bigg Boss is all about the entire season and not just contestants. Even if you get them back, that wow factor cannot be recreated. I also loved Hina Khan, and the way she has transformed herself. But I would rather remember them for their seasons than this time.

This season, three leading ladies of television – you, Rubina and Jasmin are competing. It’s like the battle between TV bahus.

I think there is no comparison really as we all belong to different genres. I can never look good as a bahu. Also Jasmin is a kid so I think it’s going to be that way.

You played the very colourful Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR and the ‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan would also be on the show. Are you excited to interact with him?

Every time I have bumped into him, he has been so wonderful and extremely gracious. He has always complimented me for FIR. And I am really excited to have some nok-jhok (fun) with him.

Any message for your fans?

You guys have loved me so much all these years. And now, as I am entering a show, which I’ve always been scared of. I need your support and love all the more. While I would be inside, it’s a journey we have to complete together. Only then it would be fun.

Kavita Kaushik’s rapid fire:

Describe these contestants in one word.

Rubina Dilaik: Potential, I think she can do well.

Abhinav Shukla: Nice, intense, graceful, really good.

Jasmin Bhasin: Cute

Jaan Kumar Sanu: Confused

Rahul Vaidya: No idea. I think I haven’t been able to understand him until now.

Nikki Tamboli: Can do good or really bad.

Nishant Singh Malkani: Has potential.

Eijaz Khan: Over prepared. Looks like he has planned too much.

Pavitra Punia: Rude

