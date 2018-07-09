Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kavi Kumar Azad passes away

Kavi Kumar Azad played Dr. Hansraj Hathi in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashma. Kavi Kumar Azad played Dr. Hansraj Hathi in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashma.

Actor Kavi Kumar Azad, best known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital.

The entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in complete shock and have rushed to the hospital.

Producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Kavi Kumar Azad was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for the shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything.”

Kavi Kumar Azad hailed from Bihar and moved to Mumbai to try his luck in the entertainment industry. After appearing in films like Mela and Fun2shh, he struck gold after bagging the role of Dr Hansraj Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The actor also owned two fast food outlets in Mumbai. He would often interact with fans at one of his outlets in Mira Road.

