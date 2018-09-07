Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Live now

KBC 10 September 7 episode LIVE UPDATES: Mandakini and Prakash Amte are on the hot seat

KBC 10 September 7 episode live updates: The fifth episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 is currently airing on Sony TV. Viewers can play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: September 7, 2018 10:29:20 pm
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 September 7 2018 episode live updates: KBC airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 is currently airing on Sony TV. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions being asked. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.

KBC has host Amitabh asking multiple choice questions to contestants and if they answer correctly, the contestant stand to win prize money. The contestants are also given limited lifelines.

Live Blog

Follow all the updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

22:16 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Prakash's love for animals

A short video is played to showing Prakash Baba Amte's love for animals.

22:11 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Prakash and Mandakini win Rs 3,20,000

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte answer the 10th question correctly.

22:08 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Prakash and Mandakini win Rs 1,60,000

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte answer the ninth question correctly.

22:07 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Prakash and Mandakini win Rs 80,000

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte answer the eighth question correctly.

22:04 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Prakash and Mandakini win Rs 40,000

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte answer the seventh question correctly.

22:02 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Prakash and Mandakini win Rs 20,000

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte answer the sixth question correctly.

21:56 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Prakash and Mandakini win Rs 10,000

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte answer the fifth question correctly.

21:55 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Prakash and Mandakini win Rs 5,000

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte answer the fourth question correctly.

21:47 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Prakash and Mandakini win Rs 3,000

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte answer the third question correctly.

21:46 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Prakash and Mandakini win Rs 2,000

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte answer the second question correctly.

21:46 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Prakash and Mandakini win Rs 1,000

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte answer the first question correctly.

21:39 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Inspiring couple

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte talk about their inspiring life on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10's first Karamveer episode.

21:24 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Meet Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte

Prakash Baba Amte, who is the younger son of Magsaysay awardee Baba Amte, is a social worker from Maharashtra. Prakash and his wife Dr. Mandakini Amte were awarded the Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership in 2008 for their philanthropic work in the form of the Lok Biradari Prakalp amongst the Madia Gonds in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and the neighboring states of Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

21:21 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Kirit only takes home Rs 10,000

Kirit Rasadiya fails to answer the 10th question. He only takes home Rs 10,000.

21:18 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Kirit wins Rs 1,60,000

Unable to come to a conclusion with the jodidaar lifeline, Kirit Rasadiya uses expert advice lifeline to answer the ninth question.

21:14 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Kirit wins Rs 80,000

Kirit Rasadiya answers eighth question correctly.

21:11 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Kirit wins Rs 40,000

Kirit Rasadiya answers seventh question correctly with 50-50 lifeline.

21:09 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Kirit wins Rs 20,000

Kirit Rasadiya answers sixth question correctly with audience poll lifeline.

21:06 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Kirit wins Rs 10,000

Kirit Rasadiya answers fifth question correctly.

21:03 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Kirit Rasadiya is on the show

Amitabh Bachchan begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 with Kirit Rasadiya. He recites a poem and welcomes expert Richa on the show.

20:50 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

KBC started in 2001 with the maximum prize money of Rs 1 crore. The subsequent seasons saw a few changes but the core of the show has remained the same.

