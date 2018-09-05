KBC 10 September 5 episode highlights: Kiran takes home Rs 1,60,000

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. This year the maximum amount that a contestant can win is Rs 7 crore. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions being asked. This year, to help enhance the experience, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.
The game show has the host throwing a bunch of multiple choice questions to the contestants and if answered correctly, they can win prize money. The contestants are given limited lifelines so they can seek help when in doubt.
Third episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 ends with Anjula Bhatnagar on the hot seat. Mr. Bachchan thanks Richa for being on the show as the expert.
Amtiabh Bachchan starts the next round of fastest finger first. Anjula Bhatnagar gives the correct answer in 8 seconds.
Unable to answer 10th question, Kiran from Punjab quits Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. She takes home Rs 1,60,000.
Kiran from Punjab answers ninth question correctly with help of expert advice lifeline.
Kiran from Punjab answers eighth question correctly with help of Jodidaar lifeline.
Kiran from Punjab answers seventh question correctly with help of 50-50 lifeline.
Kiran from Punjab answers sixth question correctly.
A short clip is played to show how Kiran's father did whatever it takes to ensure his daughter is educated. Amitabh Bachchan says that Kiran is lucky to have a father like him.
Kiran from Punjab answers fifth question correctly with help of audience poll lifeline.
Kiran from Punjab answers fourth question correctly.
In the question, a song from Akshay’s movie is played. Amitabh Bachachan teases Kiran by saying that she is only interested in Akshay’s movies.
Kiran from Punjab, who is also a gymnast, answers the first three questions easily.
Host Amitabh Bachchan explains rules of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 to Kiran.
Kiran from Punjab is on the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan gives a quick introduction.
Amitabh Bachchan starts the next round of fastest finger first and introduces all the contestants.
Unable to answer, Somesh Kumar from Bihar quits the game. He takes home 25 lakh.
The first question of the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 episode is "The only person to win two individual Nobel Prize, not shared with anyone else, won them in what field?"
Amitabh Bacchan starts the show by welcoming Somesh Kumar. He also talks about teachers.