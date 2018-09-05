KBC 10 September 5 episode highlights: Kiran takes home Rs 1,60,000

KBC 10, 5th September 2018 Episode: Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. KBC 10, 5th September 2018 Episode: Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. This year the maximum amount that a contestant can win is Rs 7 crore. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions being asked. This year, to help enhance the experience, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: Participate in the game show with KBC Play Along

The game show has the host throwing a bunch of multiple choice questions to the contestants and if answered correctly, they can win prize money. The contestants are given limited lifelines so they can seek help when in doubt.