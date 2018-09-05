KBC 10 September 5 episode highlights: Kiran takes home Rs 1,60,000

Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
KBC 10 September 5 episode: The third episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10 is currently airing on Sony TV. Viewers can also play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: September 5, 2018 10:28:32 pm
Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony live app KBC 10, 5th September 2018 Episode: Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. This year the maximum amount that a contestant can win is Rs 7 crore. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions being asked. This year, to help enhance the experience, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.

The game show has the host throwing a bunch of multiple choice questions to the contestants and if answered correctly, they can win prize money. The contestants are given limited lifelines so they can seek help when in doubt.

Live Blog

Read all the updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

22:23 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Third episode of KBC 10 ends

Third episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 ends with Anjula Bhatnagar on the hot seat. Mr. Bachchan thanks Richa for being on the show as the expert.

22:20 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Anjula Bhatnagar is on the hot seat

Amtiabh Bachchan starts the next round of fastest finger first. Anjula Bhatnagar gives the correct answer in 8 seconds.

22:15 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Kiran quits KBC 10

Unable to answer 10th question, Kiran from Punjab quits Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. She takes home Rs 1,60,000.

22:09 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Are you playing Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 on KBC Play Along?

22:05 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Kiran wins Rs 1,60,000

Kiran from Punjab answers ninth question correctly with help of expert advice lifeline.

21:59 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Kiran wins Rs 80,000

Kiran from Punjab answers eighth question correctly with help of Jodidaar lifeline.

21:48 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Kiran wins Rs 40,000

Kiran from Punjab answers seventh question correctly with help of 50-50 lifeline.

21:46 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Kiran wins Rs 20,000

Kiran from Punjab answers sixth question correctly.

21:43 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Big B heaps praise on Kiran's father

A short clip is played to show how Kiran's father did whatever it takes to ensure his daughter is educated.  Amitabh Bachchan says that Kiran is lucky to have a father like him.

21:31 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Kiran wins Rs 10,000

Kiran from Punjab answers fifth question correctly with help of audience poll lifeline.

21:27 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Kiran wins Rs 5,000

Kiran from Punjab answers fourth question correctly.

In the question, a song from Akshay’s movie is played. Amitabh Bachachan teases Kiran by saying that she is only interested in Akshay’s movies.

21:26 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Kiran is on a roll

Kiran from Punjab, who is also a gymnast, answers the first three questions easily.

21:20 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Big B explains KBC 10 rules

Host Amitabh Bachchan explains rules of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 to Kiran.

21:18 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Kiran is on the hot seat

Kiran from Punjab is on the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan gives a quick introduction.

21:13 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Another fastest finger first round.

Amitabh Bachchan starts the next round of fastest finger first and introduces all the contestants.

21:10 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Somesh Kumar quits KBC 10

Unable to answer, Somesh Kumar from Bihar quits the game. He takes home 25 lakh.

21:08 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Somesh Kumar struggles with KBC question

The first question of the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 episode is "The only person to win two individual Nobel Prize, not shared with anyone else, won them in what field?"

21:03 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Third episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 begins

Amitabh Bacchan starts the show by welcoming Somesh Kumar. He also talks about teachers.

20:40 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at today's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10

Kaun Banega Crorepati originally started in 2001 with the maximum prize money of Rs 1 crore. The subsequent seasons saw a few changes but the core of the show has remained the same. The show celebrates knowledge and intelligence and rewards its contestants for the same.

