Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 gets its first crorepati; can Kavita Chawla crack the Rs 7.5 crore question? Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14: Amitabh Bachchan finally got the season's first crorepati, Kavita Chawla from Maharashtra. Will Kavita get the Rs 7.5 crore question right?

KBC 14 gets its first crorepati of the season. (Photo: Sony TV/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 has finally got its first crorepati – homemaker Kavita Chawla from Kolhapur. Sony Entertainment Television shared the teaser from the upcoming episode and wrote, “Housewife @_kavitachawla ji ne Rs. 1 crore jeet kar KBC season 14 mein ek naya itihaas rach diya!.”

Kavita spoke to ETimes and said that she had wanted to be a part of KBC from the year 2000, but failed every time. Last year, she reached the fastest finger first round, but she could not make it to the hot seat. She revealed that she is extremely happy to have won Rs 1 crore and said, “I am really hoping and looking forward to answering the Rs 7.5 crore question too.”

The 45-year-old contestant then revealed that she will use the money to send her son Vivek abroad for higher studies. She added, “And if I also win the next question of Rs 7.5 crore, I will build my own bungalow and travel the world.”

In the last episode, Prakhyat Shetty sat on the hot seat and had a good run till the Rs 50 lakh question. The question for Rs. 50 lakh was, “Which Royal Indian Navy warship was jointly responsible for the sinking of the Japanese submarine RQ-110 in 1994?” After some thought, Shetty decided to quit the show and went home with Rs 25 lakh. 

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 01:03:43 pm
