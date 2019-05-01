Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Registrations for Amitabh Bachchan’s show begins today

Toggle Menu
KBC Season 11 Registration 2019 Online: The viewers can register by logging in to the Sony LIV app to participate in the eleventh season of Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati.

KBC Season 11 Registration 2019
KBC Season 11 Registration 2019: The registration for the quiz show starts today.

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to host contestants on the hot seat of popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The eleventh season of the quiz show, with the tagline ‘Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC hot seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari’ (If you will keep trying, then this time it will be you sitting on the hot seat), will soon be back on television. But, before it goes on air, Sony TV will flash registration questions on television at 9 pm over a period of few weeks, starting from today.

The viewers can register by logging in to the Sony LIV app. They will have to fill up the registration form and give the right answer, after which they will be called for auditions. They can register themselves through SMS and IVR as well. Those who will clear the audition round will get to meet senior Bachchan on the show and play the ‘Fastest Fingers First’.

To promote the upcoming season of KBC, the makers of the show have roped in winners of the previous seasons.

Assam’s teacher Binita Jain, who won Rs 1 crore in KBC 10, shared, “I was trying to apply for KBC since season 1. So, please do not give up. You never know you may be the one sitting on the hot seat this year. Good Luck.”

A tweet on Sony TV’s official Twitter handle narrated the story of Taj Mohammed Rangrez who became a Crorepati in season 8. “Taj Mohammed Rangrez, the winner of season 8 is telling you how his never give up attitude helped him win big on #KBC. It’s time for you to do the same! Registrations start tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchan,” read the tweet.

Similarly, there are were messages from Archin and Sarthak Narula, winners of season 8 and Sunmeet Kaur, winner of season 6.

Celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Shilpa Shetty have shot promo videos for the eleventh season of KBC.

