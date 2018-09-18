KBC 10 first impression: With Amitabh Bachchan’s charisma, the show maintains its reputation

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10: Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC will face some stiff competition as Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss also airs at 9 pm. Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10: Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC will face some stiff competition as Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss also airs at 9 pm.

Kaun Benga Crorepati is back with its 10th season and like many of its previous seasons, the show has managed to catch our attention once again. The series that started nearly two decades ago still has a large fan following and that is a testament to its concept that still appeals to the audience. The latest season is still in its third week and we can already see that KBC has fallen back to its favourite trope of telling sob stories.

In the first couple of episodes, the show was maintaining a healthy balance between playing the game and narrating the backstory of the contestants but in the last few episodes, that balance has lopsided a little. A lot of time was devoted to a contestant’s humble background and how her father had struggled to afford an education for her. Focusing on human stories has become a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati and the show does not shy away from owning it. In another episode, we saw a contestant who works in the Railways, not knowing the full form of PNR. While it was quite hilarious to watch a Railways employee struggle with this, it made us ponder about the state of his department.

Talking about the host, Amitabh Bachchan is as charismatic as ever and honestly, it is next to impossible to imagine anyone else hosting in his place. Dressed in his classic formals, Amitabh Bachchan keeps the show’s energy up and is on point with his wit.

With regard to the format of the game, there have been a few changes. The irrelevant ‘Phone-A-Friend’ lifeline has finally made an exit from the game and has been replaced with ‘Ask the Expert’. The phone helpline hardly helped anyone and we’re glad that the makers took account of the same. Sony has also introduced the KBC Play Along for viewers sitting at home but the service hasn’t been quite enjoyable for many, mainly due to technical snags.

From this week, KBC will face some stiff competition starting from Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss, which will also air at 9 pm on Colors.

