Sunday, August 07, 2022

KBC 14: Aamir Khan is extra-cautious with a video-based question, amused Amitabh Bachchan trolls him for being a perfectionist

In the latest promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan teases Aamir Khan about being a perfectionist.

August 7, 2022 10:30:31 am
Aamir Khan will be a contestant on KBC 14

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t help but playfully troll Aamir Khan when he appeared on his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is returning for Season 14 tonight on Sony TV. In the new promo for the quiz show, Bachchan shares a video-based question for his special contestants. Aamir Khan requests him to show the video once again, and after Big B obliges, Aamir asks to see the video again, just as Bachchan is about to put forth the question.

Following this, Aamir gets up from his seat and goes near the screen saying he would want to watch it carefully. Amitabh teases him and says, “Jabtak woh puri tarah perfection nahi hoga tabtak inko tasalli nahi hogi (He won’t be satisfied until there is perfection).” The clip ends with Aamir returning to his seat and telling his co-contestant, “Let’s go.”

In one of the earlier promos for the show, Bachchan asks Aamir why he had never promoted KBC on his social media, to which Aamir responded  that KBC does not need to be promoted. This received much applause from the audience.

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Independence day special episode will be telecast August 7. The special episode will also have boxing champion MC Mary Kom, renowned footballer Sunil Chetri, Kargil veteran Major DP Singh and India’s first female officer to get a gallantry award, Colonel Mitali Madhumita, on the hot seat.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 10:30:31 am

