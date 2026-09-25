KBC 18: Mumbai’s MBBS student fails to answer Rs 25 lakh Nazi-era question

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw a new contestant on the hot seat on Thursday’s episode. Aarya Sahani, who is a final-year MBBS student from Mumbai, reached the hot seat and played an excellent game, and managed to successfully answer all questions up to Rs 12.5 lakh. Amitabh Bachchan was quite intrigued by Aarya’s language on the show, and during the episode, he taught Big B some ‘Gen Z slang’ as well.

Aarya’s gameplay was quite smooth but it was the question for Rs 25 lakh that left him stumped. The question was: Which architect, who fled Nazi Germany, designed buildings for the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru in the 1940s? The options were: Albert Speer, Otto Konigsberger, Fritz Schumacher, Walter Gropius.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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Aarya used the 50:50 lifeline and was left with two options – Otto Konigsberger, Fritz Schumacher. But, despite using the lifeline, he was unsure about the correct answer and thus decided to quit the game. Upon quitting, he guessed Fritz Schumacher, which was incorrect. The correct answer was Otto Konigsberger.

About Otto Konigsberger

Otto Konigsberger was born into a Jewish family in Berlin and first arrived in India in the 1930s. Konigsberger was hired as the chief architect and planner to Mysore State in 1939. Apart from the Indian Institute of Science, he also designed the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai and the Serum Institute and Victory Hall in Bengaluru. He became an Indian citizen in 1950, but left for England in 1951. In 1991, he gave up his Indian citizenship for British citizenship.

Aarya teached Amitabh Bachchan some ‘GenZ slang’

Aarya arrived on the show with his parents as his companions, whom he described as his ‘homies’. Amitabh Bachchan was quite curious about his language and as he was loudly wondering about the same, Aarya used the word ‘flex’, which intrigued him even more.

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Aarya said that his ‘humble flex’ was his good academic background, as he had previously scored 99 percent in 10th standard and 96 percent in 12th standard. When Amitabh asked him to teach him a few words, Aarya explained the meaning of ‘clock it’, ‘sus’ and ‘gwop’. With ‘clock it’ which can casually mean ‘no further discussion’, Amitabh also learnt the hand gesture that is often used with the term. The word ‘sus’ left him giggling, and for ‘gwop’, he said that the word could be used at his home when he wants to tell his wife Jaya not to shop anymore.