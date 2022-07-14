Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan to join Amitabh Bachchan for the 1st episode, to celebrate Indian heroes

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to greet ‘deviyon aur sajjano’ on TV as Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is set to kickstart next month. The quiz-based reality show will celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence this year. From increasing the prize money to Rs 7.5 crore to adding a Rs 75 lakh padao (stage), makers are set to introduce a few more changes to the format. Sources have also confirmed to indianexpress.com that KBC 14 will launch on August 7 with a special episode that will also see Aamir Khan joining Bachchan.

As per a source close to the show, the first episode will see a few real-life heroes coming in to play the game. From sports stars to protectors of the nation (police and army officers), the episode will see Big B hosting them for a special play-off. “Aamir Khan will also join the team to introduce a set of guests. He will also be seen talking about his film Laal Singh Chadha in the episode,” the source said.

On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog to announce that work on the new season had commenced and shared some photographs of himself from the quiz show’s sets in Mumbai.

Bachchan wrote, “Back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again… and each season presents itself similarly… others think otherwise… they are not wise, or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience… a claim much debated, but in all earnestness it is factual for me…”

“There is an ‘each time I say never again’ and yet it all comes back when the commitment has been made.. so comply and accept and go ahead with the best efforts.. . and so one tries,” the thespian added.

Kaun Banega Crorepati launched in 2000, and while Bachchan has been associated with the show since its inception, season 3 was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.