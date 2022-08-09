scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can you answer this question that helped Dulichand Agarwal win Rs 50 lakh?

Test your knowledge by answering the Rs 50 lakh question asked on the first episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

August 9, 2022 3:46:17 pm
kaun banega crorepati 14, amitabh bachchanKaun Bangega Crorepati 14 airs on Sony TV.

After a grand premiere on Sunday, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 kickstarted last night with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming contestants. After a thrilling fastest finger first round, professor Dulichand Agarwal joined the host to play the game. He revealed that he has wanted to be on the show ever since it launched. After more than a two-decade wait, he finally got a chance to be on the hot seat.

After a long game and some fun chat with Big B, Dulichand attempted the Rs 50 lakh question, and eventually won, after using a lifeline. He is a roll-over contestant in tonight’s episode and will attempt to answer the Rs 75 lakh question. But before that, guess the right answer to the 13th question on the show.

The question was “In 1953, the Parliamentary elections of which country were conducted under the charge of India’s first Chief Election Commissioner?” The options were “a) Nepal, b) Afghanistan, c) Sudan and d) South Africa.”

Since the professor was not sure about the answer, he used the 50-50 lifeline and was presented with options c and d. He chose ‘c) Sudan’, which was the right answer.

During the episode, Dulichand Agarwal also shared a interesting incident from his life. The professor shared that he managed to get Rs 10 with a lot difficulty in 1970, and traveled a long distance to watch Muqqadar Ka Sikander. Dulichand stood for hours in the ticket queue, and by the time his turn came, there was a sudden rush. A lathi charge by the police to disperse the crowd followed and he was left injured. Dulichand swore that day he’ll never watch an Amitabh Bachchan film.

Touched by the same, Big B paid him Rs 20, adding interest to the ticket amount. He also promised him that they will watch a film together someday to break his pledge.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs on Sony TV.

