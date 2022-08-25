scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant removes shirt after winning fastest finger first, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘Sahi hai, sir’

A new promo of KBC 14 showcases an Amitabh Bachchan fan who was elated to get a chance to sit on the hot seat.

kbc 14KBC 14 airs on Sony TV. (Photo: SonyTV/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 fulfills the wishes of the superstar’s fans who dream of sitting next to him. A new promo of the show showcases one such fan of the actor who was elated to get a chance to sit on the hot seat.

A new promo of KBC 14 shared by Sony TV shows contestant Vijay Gupta running around the set of the show after being announced as the winner of the fastest finger first round. He also removes his shirt while doing his victory dance. In the video, a surprised Big B tells him, “Sahi hai sir, sahi hai (It’s fine sir).”

While Gupta was wearing his shirt after the celebration, someone from the audience interrupted him. But the host told the audience member, “Ruk jaaiye, aisa na ho aur vastra utar jaayein. (Wait, let him wear his shirt before he starts removing his other clothes).”

The video was shared with the caption, “Vijay Gupta ji ne jeet mein shirt utaar ke machayi dhamaal, lekin kya apne gyan se hotseat par woh karenge kamaal? Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is grappling with Covid-19. On Thursday, he wrote in his blog how his work is suffering due to his health.

