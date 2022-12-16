scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant loses after wrong answer by expert, Amitabh Bachchan says this has happened for the first time

Divit Bhargava, a Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 junior contestant from Bengaluru, went home with Rs 3,20,000.

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan on KBC 14. (Photo: Instagram/sonylivtv)
Host Amitabh Bachchan was recently left surprised when a contestant of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 got an answer wrong after following the suggestion of an expert.

Divit Bhargava, a KBC 14 junior contestant from Bengaluru, was on the hot seat and he was not sure about the answer for the Rs 6,40,000 question. The question was, “In which field has a husband-wife pair not been awarded the Nobel Prize jointly?” Since he was not sure about the answer, Divit decided to use the ‘Ask an Expert‘ lifeline. The expert for the episode was Mr Srijan Pal Singh, who served as advisor to late Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam and is a well-known lecturer, scientist and author.

Although Srijan was not sure about his answer, he suggested Divit to go with option D, which was Physics. However, the correct answer was option B – Peace. This brought Divit back to Rs 3,20,000 prize money, which he took home.

At the end of the show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 host Amitabh Bachchan said that this is perhaps the first time that an answer by an expert has turned out to be wrong.

Before Divit Bhargava, Amitabh played the game with roll-over contestant Prapti Sharma, who told him about visiting his house, Jalsa. Prapti told Amitabh that once she had come to his house Jalsa but the security guards didn’t let her enter the premises. To this, an amused Amitabh said that he would go back home and reprimand his security guards for not letting her in.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 04:07:49 pm
